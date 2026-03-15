A young lady has celebrated completing her biochemistry studies at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

The lady showed the amount she got for emerging as the best in her department and the entire faculty of science

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the graduate on her academic feat but shared observations about the amount

A Nigerian graduate, Omotere Oluwagbemileke Dasho, who emerged as the best graduating student in the faculty of science showed how much she got as her prize.

Celebrating her achievement on X, the excited Omotere stated that she graduated from the department of biochemistry with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.86.

A best graduating science student with 4.86 CGPA shows amount she got as prize. Photo: @oluwa_tere

Source: TikTok

OAUSTECH graduate shows prize she got

Identified on TikTok as @oluwa_tere, the graduate showed the handbook from her convocation, which showed her prize.

According to the handbook, she received a sum of N10,000 for emerging as the best in her faculty and 3rd overall best in the school.

The post was captioned:

"Yay!!! My name is attached to a degree."

In another post, she shared her achievement in school, which read:

"REINTRODUCING AND INTRODUCING The Woman of the Hour! OMOTERE OLUWAGBEMILEKE DASHO. If excellence was a transcript, it would look exactly like this: B.Tech Biochemistry (First Class Honours) Department's Finest (Best Graduating Student)

"Faculty's Pride (Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Science) 3rd Overall Best Graduating Student! ​Did somebody say 5.0? Because I did that... SIX TIMES. Finishing incredibly strong with a CGPA of 4.86/5.0. ​

"And did I just stay in the library? Absolutely not! I served my peers as Assistant Course Rep for 4 consecutive sessions AND handled the bag as the NSBS Financial Secretary in 300 Level! ​Heavy on the hard work, heavier on the results! Biochemistry didn't stand a chance. Let the celebrations begin! "

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens reacts to best graduating student's prize

MORENIKEJI said:

"Omo Ur school no try oo, they con give you 10k despite that CGPA."

Peter Babs said:

"Hope say the 10k nah dollars o cos if na naira.... see the worth of struggling hard to graduate, not even up what you paid as departmental dues...School of sciences fah!"

Daniel said:

"10k As how Even poly self i still collect 50k."

AKỌGÙN said:

"congratulations but please don't just rely on this ooo this country is not easy just make sure you have more experience to back it up."

A lady who emerged best graduating student from faculty of science shows prize she got. Photo: @oluwa_tere

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng