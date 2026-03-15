Manchester United defeat Aston Villa 3-1 with late goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko

The win keeps Man United in third place and marks Carrick’s sixth consecutive home victory as interim manager

Wayne Rooney has urged the club to make Carrick the permanent manager, citing his record and leadership

Manchester United secured a crucial 3-1 Premier League victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, March 15, 2026, climbing to third place and strengthening their push for Champions League qualification.

Goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko in the final 20 minutes sealed the win after an early strike from Villa’s Ross Barkley had briefly levelled the scores.

Goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko helped Manchester United secure an impressive 3-1 victory against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The result also bolstered interim manager Michael Carrick’s impact in the team, prompting former Red Devils star Wayne Rooney to publicly call for him to be given the permanent role.

Man United secure crucial win

The match versus Aston Villa remained cagey in the first half, with chances at a premium.

Bruno Fernandes played a pivotal role for Manchester United when Casemiro scored the opener from a near-post corner, Sky Sports reports.

Aston Villa responded with a quick equaliser from Ross Barkley, making the game 1-1 on the hour mark.

The Red Devils, however, found their rhythm late in the game when Fernandes’s incisive through ball freed Matheus Cunha to slot home Manchester United’s second, while substitute Benjamin Sesko wrapped up the win with a deflected strike.

The result inflicted Aston Villa’s third consecutive league defeat and kept the Red Devils firmly in the top-four race.

Carrick’s impact as Interim manager at Man United

Carrick’s tenure as interim manager has seen a remarkable turnaround in Manchester United’s home form.

Michael Carrick has led Manchester United to third on the Premier League table following the victory against Aston Villa. Photo by Lewis Storey

Source: Getty Images

The 3-1 win against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa marked his sixth successive victory at Old Trafford, a streak only bettered by Sven-Goran Eriksson, Carlo Ancelotti, and Manuel Pellegrini at the start of their Premier League managerial careers.

Former Red Devils star Wayne Rooney praised Carrick’s calm leadership, understanding of the club, and ability to unite the squad.

Rooney, speaking on BBC Sport Live, emphasised that Carrick has achieved the highest winning percentage of any Man United manager after a similar number of games, calling on the club to appoint him permanently.

“100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick.

“We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?

“He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

The victory strengthens Man United’s bid for Champions League qualification, with the Red Devils climbing to third in the Premier League table.

For Aston Villa, the defeat adds to a troubling run, leaving them with just three wins from their last 12 matches and 12 points from that stretch.

Carrick sends message to Man United fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Michael Carrick has sent an important message to Manchester United ahead of their Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

The 44-year-old stressed the importance of managing his players carefully during a demanding schedule.

Source: Legit.ng