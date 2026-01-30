Cargo handling fees are set to rise from N7 to N25 per kilogram, and FAAN plans to commence implementation from February 2, 2026

Cargo agents have threatened protests over the planned increase, while Industry groups warn the policy could raise costs and weaken cargo operations

FAAN says the hike follows internal reforms and improved revenue systems, and all plans have been made to commence full implementation

Operations at airports managed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) may face disruption on Monday as cargo agents consider staging protests against a planned increase in cargo handling tariffs.

According to findings by PUNCH, FAAN is set to begin enforcing a new cargo tariff regime from February 2, 2026.

The development has heightened tension within the aviation sector, especially at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, which handles a significant share of Nigeria’s air cargo.

Top officials of the authority reportedly confirmed that preparations have been concluded for the implementation of the new charges, despite objections from cargo agents and other industry stakeholders.

FAAN to raise cargo fees from N7 to N25 per kilo

Under the new regime, FAAN is expected to raise cargo handling fees from N7 per kilogram to N25 per kilogram.

Some cargo agents warned that they may resort to protests if the authority goes ahead with the increase.

The proposed hike comes amid complaints from airline operators and logistics players about what they describe as multiple charges and high operating costs in the aviation sector.

Stakeholders have warned that continued increases could push some operators out of business.

Cargo agents express concerns

Cargo agents also expressed concern that the new tariff could worsen the decline in cargo traffic, noting that Nigeria has already recorded a drop in air cargo volumes in recent times.

However, a senior FAAN official, who spoke anonymously, said the authority was ready to proceed with the new tariff as approved.

“All necessary structures have been put in place. The tariff adjustment will commence on Monday,” the official said.

Explaining the decision, the official said the increase followed internal reforms aimed at improving cargo operations and strengthening revenue collection.

He added that the tariff adjustment was initially planned for 2025 but was delayed to address operational gaps and revenue leakages.

According to him, although cargo throughput declined in 2025 compared to 2024, FAAN recorded higher revenue due to improved collection efficiency.

Authority to improve baggage handling

He also disclosed that the authority is working with airlines, ground handlers, customs agents and the Nigeria Customs Service to reduce revenue losses linked to baggage handling practices.

The official further said infrastructure upgrades are ongoing at the General Aviation Terminal in Lagos and at the Abuja airport, while engagement with regulators is being intensified to align operations with international standards.

Meanwhile, the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has rejected the planned tariff increase.

In a statement, the association’s president, Frank Ogunojemite, described the move as ill-timed and warned that it could raise the cost of air cargo operations, discourage exports and increase prices for consumers.

He questioned the justification for the increase, citing the absence of visible improvements in cargo infrastructure and service delivery, and urged FAAN and the federal government to reconsider the policy.

Similarly, the deputy president of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, Segun Musa, said the group would explore all lawful means to press its demands, warning that further increases could weaken the already fragile cargo market.

FAAN sets up cashless system across operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that FAAN recently rolled out a cashless payment system across its operations, beginning with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

FAAN said in a statement on Monday, September 29 that the initiative, branded “Operations Go Cashless,” will replace cash transactions at access gates, car parks and VIP lounges.

The cashless system will be implemented at access gates, car parks, and lounges, and FAAN is targeting full implementation by the first quarter of 2026.

