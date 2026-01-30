Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's administration allegedly halts Yinka Yusuf's 'Uyo 1 Million Crusade', citing security concerns

Evangelist Yusuf claims church associations, CAN and PFN, are obstructing his crusade for a competing Kenyan prophet event

Reactions of Nigerians on social media reveal mixed feelings among the people about the cancellation and the church conflicts

The Governor Umo Eno-led administration of Akwa Ibom State has been accused of stopping a popular evangelist, Yinka Yusuf, from holding his planned “Uyo 1 Million Crusade” in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the pastor in a video on his Facebook page, the government, through its agency that manages public facilities, wrote to the evangelist and informed him that the earlier approval granted to him to use the Ibom Hall, for the “Uyo 1 Million Crusade”, has been cancelled.

Why was Evangelist Yusuf's crusade stopped?

According to Premium Times, the authority cited security concerns as reasons for the cancellation. The letter was signed by Patrick Udomfang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Akwa Ibom Property and Investments Company Limited and was dated July 27.

Evangelist Yusuf disclosed that he had paid the government of Uyo for the use of the hall for the planned crusade, which has been scheduled to hold on February 9 at the Ibom Hall grounds.

In the video, Yusuf alleged that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Akwa Ibom were making the move to stop his crusade because the associations had invited a prophet from Kenya. He noted that the Kenyan prophet's programme would be held before his own crusade.

Nigerians react as Eno stopped Christian crusade

Evangelist Yusuf's video has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their reactions:

Akan Itanga said there should be a way out:

"I believe something can still be done. Shifting the date will cause so much collateral damage. Another venue can be used while the date remains."

Peggy Hogan questioned why CAN and PFN are working against the crusade:

"I thought we were serving the same God, doing the same God's work and bringing souls to the kingdom of God. Why the fight? Why superiority?"

Ohaeri Raymond cited

"Last week, Glory Reign with Salvation Ministries and Daddy Adeboye Port Harcourt Rally held in Port Harcourt at the same time. There was no challenge."

Maybell Essien condemned the development:

"What a shame! I feel bad to be associated with this body... I do not think Christ is the Head of this particular body. Well done, Pharisees and Sadducees. You're far too severe and sad to see. All you do is turn political fathers of faith, with fake anointings, using oils to prophesy, with no results to show. God forbid! May God judge all of you. Occultic pastors and bishops!"

You can watch the video of the pastor on Facebook here:

