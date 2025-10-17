The hierarchy of the Nigerian military has finally confirmed that it arrested a deadly Biafra campaigner, Gentle De Yahoo

Gentle De Yahoo was apprehended in Imo state, where he commands a herd of suspected criminals

Legit.ng gathered that Nigerian security forces nabbed the wanted gunman at his hideout in th southeast region

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Okigwe, Imo state - After a month, the Nigerian military has finally confirmed the arrest of a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, popularly called 'Gentle de Yahoo'.

As reported by Premium Times, 'Gentle de Yahoo' was captured during an operation in Imo state.

Nigerian Army captures notorious ESN/IPOB commander, Gentle De Yahoo. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

'Gentle De Yahoo' nabbed

At a briefing on Thursday, October 16, Major-General Markus Kangye, the director of defence media operations, said 'Gentle de Yahoo' had been on the troops’ wanted list alongside several other criminals in Owerri West and Mbaitoli local government areas (LGAs) of Imo state as well as in Izzi and Ohaukwu LGAs of Ebonyi state.

He said:

“Additionally, a female IPOB/ESN collaborator who also was believed to be one of their logistics suppliers was arrested in Umunneochi LGA of Abia state."

Legit.ng reports that Gentle De Yahoo's capture triggered jubilation among peace-loving Nigerians.

Images of Gentle De Yahoo can be seen below:

The video of Major-General Kangye confirming Gentle De Yahoo's capture can be viewed below:

Gentle De Yahoo's atrocities

Legit.ng recalls that a cruel video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok, in August, showing a gunman shooting dead three youths in a southeast state. The video sparked concern and outrage in Nigeria at the time.

In the video analysed by Legit.ng, which is in Igbo, the principal native language cluster of natives in the southeastern part of Nigeria, three young men were handcuffed, questioned, before being fatally shot by their interrogator.

Nigerian Army reportedly captures IPOB commander Gentle De Yahoo in Imo state. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The youths admitted to armed robbery, saying they acted on their own and begged their boss for pardon. But the gunman, widely believed to be Gentle De Yahoo, shot them dead as he filmed the act.

Apart from the killing of the three youths, Gentle De Yahoo has been accused of being responsible for the series of kidnappings and mindless killings going on in the southeast region.

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo state with frequent attacks by armed persons in recent times.

Attacks by gunmen who claim to be agitating for Biafra and other criminals in the South-east have combined to worsen insecurity in the region.

Successive Nigerian governments have repeatedly accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the IPOB faction led by Nnamdi Kanu has consistently denied its involvement in the attacks.

Read more Imo state news:

Biafra agitators’ abduction of politician

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Imo government vowed to secure the release of abducted Ngozi Ogbu, a former member of the state house of assembly.

Some armed persons, who claimed to be Biafra agitators, abducted Ogbu at Onuimo LGA of Imo state on Sunday, September 7.

One of the hoodlums who abducted the former lawmaker was seen in a now-viral clip claiming to be a member of the Biafra Liberation Army, an armed militant wing of the 'Autopilot IPOB'.

Source: Legit.ng