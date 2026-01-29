A viral video showed Pastor Paul Enenche sharing suya with congregants during the conclusion of a 21-day church fast

Nigerians reacted online with humour and amazement at the unusual feast

The church described the event as a celebration of spiritual victories and God’s faithfulness

FCT, Abuja - A viral video circulating online has captured Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre sharing suya with congregants during a church service.

The event marked the conclusion of the church’s 21-day Kings’ fast, which culminated in a “Lord’s Feast” to break the long period of fasting.

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre appears in a trending clip sharing suya with worshippers during a service. Photo credit: Paul Enenche

The church shared the moment on its official Facebook page with the caption:

"We concluded the 21 Days Kings’ fast in victory. In God’s presence, we prayed, we broke bread, we feasted, and we celebrated the triumphs of grace. What began as consecration ended in thanksgiving. What started in the place of fasting yielded joy, strength, and assurance. Truly, it was a season and we reign as kings, to the glory of God."

Nigerians react to the unusual feast

The clip via Facebook has since gone viral on social media, with Nigerians reacting in humour and amazement.

Blessing Opyotu Moses commented:

"It is like na glory dome I go break my fast from now on, because na there things dey happen 😭 we just dey watch this suya from screen like orphans yesterday 😔"

Fabian Gerald said:

"Before you know some Christian’s will say it’s miracle suya"

Jike Moneme added:

"Aboki who made the meat don’t know Jesus 😅😅😅"

Chukwuebuka Okeke also quipped:

"Feeding 5000 men with 5 sticks of suya, abeg make them do fast so we can pick the remainings from the ground and know if it's up to 12 baskets 🧺 or more 😆🤣😂"

Pastor highlights joy of fasting and thanksgiving

The church described the feast as a symbolic celebration of spiritual victories and God’s faithfulness, noting that the 21-day fast was intended to strengthen faith, deepen consecration, and bring believers closer to God.

The video has since sparked wide discussion across social media platforms, with many praising the display of communal joy and thanksgiving, while others joked at the unexpected inclusion of suya, a popular Nigerian street delicacy, in the church service.

Pastor Enenche reacts to claim of using church funds

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has addressed claims that he uses church funds to support his personal lifestyle.

In a viral video of a church service circulating online, Enenche described such assumptions as “mumu-ishness of sense.” The cleric stated categorically that neither he nor his family has had access to the church’s cheque book since the ministry began. According to him, proceeds from church materials, including CDs and books, are not used for personal needs.

Enenche further explained that despite being the author of a devotional, he has never used proceeds from the publication or CDs sold in church to buy clothing or accessories.

