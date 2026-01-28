Mixed reactions have trailed a video of the praise session of a Deeper Life Bible Church situated in the city of Bradford, United Kingdom

The popular church branch posted the praise session clip via its TikTok handle, and it blew up on the social media platform

Some internet users who thought they heard drums beating in the background wondered whether such was now permitted in Deeper Life churches

A video of the praise session of a Deeper Life Bible Church located in Bradford, United Kingdom, has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The video was posted on TikTok by the church branch, and it has garnered over 50k views at the time of this report.

Netizens fault UK Deeper Life Church abroad

Deeper Life Bible Church is a popular Pentecostal church, with branches overseas, founded by Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi and is known for its strict doctrines.

The clip from its Bradford branch raised eyebrows as some netizens who thought they heard drums beating in the background wondered when the Kumuyi-led church permitted its use.

Some others faulted the performance of the praise session leaders, who are youths.

A video shows Deeper Life Bible Church members in the UK singing during its praise session. Photo Credit: @deeperlife.bradfo

Reactions trail UK Deeper Life Church's session

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UK Deeper Life Bible Church video below:

Adebisi Crown said:

"That's a Family Church I Love It Will Visit Someday When I Come to Bradford..."

iFlourish said:

"This lady leading is very beautiful."

maarshall7 said:

"Is Kumuyi aware?"

Hagiazo Gen said:

"The girl with the yellow microphone foam no no the lyrics...... check am well."

GreatGrace||Virtual Assistant said:

"I miss the good old days in DLC when I was younger."

08 Jewels(Jewellery in Jos) said:

"Nice one girl when others can’t tell their children to join choir, one family took over. She’s definitely the big sister, her 3 siblings are on stage with her. Barbie Tshirt is a tag along."

DSØ said:

"Y'all did great 👍 but are some minor adjustments that will be made like the key, I believe y'all were struggling to maintain the key."

am bebe said:

"It's funny how this is acceptable in the UK's Deeper Life, but in other African countries you won't try it."

Lady's observation about Deeper Life Church abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her observation about a Deeper Life Bible Church abroad.

She visited an area occupied by different churches, noting that if it were back in Nigeria, outsiders would be greeted with loud noises from their speakers. In a TikTok video, she compared the serenity of churches abroad, which is in sharp contrast to their counterparts in Nigeria, in terms of noise pollution.

She noted that even if preaching is going on inside the church, outsiders won't hear a thing. The reason why churches abroad are not noisy is to avoid disturbing people outside or other churches around. She also touched on how Muslims conduct their services in Nigeria as she emphasised the contrast obtainable in foreign worship centres. Reacting to her video, some people attributed the serenity of churches abroad to soundproofing.

