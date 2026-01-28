A fun video and some pictures from Junior Pope's widow’s birthday celebration have emerged on social media

The party was attended by the likes of Mercy Johnson, May Edochie, and Empress Njamah

Mercy’s heartwarming message and encouragement to the celebrant captured attention from fans and well-wishers

Odonwodo Jennifer, the widow of Nollywood actor Junior Pope, marked her birthday this year with a dinner party attended by her family and friends.

On Sunday, January 28, Jennifer took to her official Instagram page to share pictures from the event, capturing her fun moments with the likes of actresses Mercy Johnson and Empress Njamah, as well as actor Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May.

May Edochie, Mercy Johnson, Empress Njamah attend Junior Pope's widow's birthay celebration. Credit: qutejay

Expressing gratitude for how she was celebrated, the birthday celebrant added in a caption:

“Many thanks fam for the warm birthday wishes – posts, calls, gifts and so on. Many thanks to all that initiated and attended my lil dinner (in and out of these pictures) – y’all are super amazing. Above all, thanks to God for holding my kids and me, guiding our paths, and providing for us, especially on days when we get burned out and super overwhelmed. We don’t know how you do it, Abba, but we are grateful. Please do not let your presence depart from our lives.”

Mercy Johnson, who also shared a video from the event, shared her birthday wish for Junior Pope's wife, saying:

“I need you to come out and start living because you deserve it.”

May Edochie, Mercy Johnson, ohers show dance moves at late Junior Pope's wife's birthday party. Credit: qutejay

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson and Junior Pope's widow sparked conversations over a video of them together.

The video from Junior Pope's widow's birthday celebration is below:

Swipe the post below to see pictures from Odonwodo Jennifer's birthday celebration:

Fans celebrate Junior Pope’s widow

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments and birthday messages, read them below:

dinmaz_collectionz said:

"@mercyjohnsonokojie Thank you for all you do ma Before na your picture i wan frame put for house now seems na to add your name join mine🫣🫣 @qutejay Happy birthday to you sweet soul continue to enjoy God’s Fullness ma, cheers to more wins."

dinmascentandfragrance reacted:

"Odowgu is he who is no more but name and words still dey pay bills."

aminaanie1689 wrote:

"The last slide was his favorite , the envy of all women . Happiest birthday beautiful qutejay."

chyo982 said:

"My Mercy , my mercy be lik say our dance steps don dey improve o …. Oyah whr my balance na ?

apiafijuliet commented:

"This is beautiful to watch; God bless you all for celebrating her. Happy birthday to you beautiful celebrant; may you continue to age gracefully amen."

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jenifer paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She posted an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

