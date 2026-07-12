The Nigerian passport faced deep global restrictions and intense border security screening across international airports

A select group of non-African territories maintained open-border agreements to allow entry without advance visas

Island nations across the Caribbean and Oceania permitted stays ranging from 30 to 180 days for visitors

The Nigerian passport remains one of the most heavily restricted travel documents both within Africa and on the global stage. Nigerian citizens frequently face intense scrutiny and rigorous background checks when attempting to cross international borders, making spontaneous overseas travel exceptionally difficult.

Despite these extensive administrative barriers, a selection of territories outside the African continent still permit entry without requiring a visa prior to departure.

Border agents still require incoming passengers to present confirmed return flight documentation upon arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These international destinations provide a vital window of global mobility for holidaymakers and business travellers looking to bypass lengthy embassy applications.

By establishing open-border frameworks or extended stay permissions, these nations allow Nigerian passport holders to explore diverse regions across the Caribbean, Oceania, and the Americas completely visa-free.

Which non-African destinations allow entry?

The specific list of global territories that grant visa-free access to individuals travelling on a Nigerian passport includes the following nations, according to Passport Index:

Barbados (Visa-free for 180 days) Dominica (Visa-free for 180 days) Fiji (Visa-free for 120 days) Haiti (Visa-free for 90 days) Kiribati (Visa-free for 90 days) Micronesia (Visa-free for 30 days) Vanuatu (Visa-free for 120 days)

What should travellers check before departure?

While these regions do not require an advance visa, prospective travellers must satisfy standard border security measures.

Airlines will verify that passports possess a minimum of six months' validity remaining from the arrival date.

Additionally, immigration officers at the port of entry typically require proof of a confirmed return ticket and evidence of sufficient funds to support the duration of the stay.

List of African countries eligible for Saudi Arabia eVisa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia has expanded its digital entry system to welcome international travellers. The simplified online portal allows holidaymakers from 66 nations to obtain their travel authorization quickly.

This initiative aims to showcase the rich cultural history and diverse landscapes of the Middle East, including the coastal areas of the Red Sea and the scenery of Abha.

The scenic coastal areas of the Red Sea are now more accessible to international tourists. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The newly introduced electronic visa operates as a multiple-entry document valid for twelve months. Holders can remain inside the kingdom for a maximum duration of 90 days per visit.

This scheme permits individuals from African countries to engage in leisure travel, attend public events, and visit family members.

It also covers the performance of Umrah, though regular Hajj activities and academic studies remain strictly excluded.

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

Source: Legit.ng