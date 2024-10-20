Professor Iliyasu Usman made history as the first Igbo Muslim Imam at the Abuja National Mosque, marking a significant achievement for representation in Islamic leadership

Celebrated for his academic accomplishments, Prof. Usman is the first Arabic professor from Igboland, reflecting his commitment to education and scholarship

This article takes a deeper look into his life as the first Igbo Imam in Abuja National Mosque

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a historic move, the Abuja National Mosque appointed Professor Ilyas Usman as the first-ever Igbo Imam on Friday, October 18.

Key facts about Ilyas Usman Tochukwu, Abuja National Mosque’s First Igbo Imam. Photo credit: hon.badru

History was made as Prof. Usman delivered his inaugural khutbah (sermon) during the Jumu’ah prayer at the mosque.

Prof. Usman’s appointment as one of the Imams of the Abuja National Mosque was widely celebrated by the Muslim community, particularly by the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON).

This article highlights five things you should know about the Imam in this article.

1. First Professor of Arabic in Igboland

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Professor Illyas, is an Igbo academic and Muslim scholar.

He is recognised as the first Arabic professor from Igboland, highlighting his academic achievements and contributions to Islamic scholarship.

2. Joins the leadership team of Imams

Professor Usman Tochukwu joins two other active National Mosque Imams, Prof. Ibrahim Makari, and Prof. Muhammad Kabir, in leading Jumu’ah and daily congregational prayers, while the fourth Imam, Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura, is currently on sick leave.

3. Backed by SEMON

The South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON) supported his appointment. In a statement, the body said:

“This prestigious role is not only a testament to your unwavering dedication and scholarly excellence but also a divine blessing and responsibility to lead the Ummah in worship and service to Allah.”

4. A symbol of inclusiveness

Many considered Professor Usman Tochukwu's appointment as a testament to the inclusiveness of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto.

5. Inaugural sermon

Interestingly, after his appointment on Friday, October 18, 2024, Professor Ilyas Usman delivered his inaugural sermon as one of the Imam of the National Mosque.

Peter Obi reacts to Iliyasu Usman's appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi congratulated Professor Iliyasu Usman on his appointment as the first-ever Igbo Imam at the Abuja National Mosque.

Obi prayed and hoped that Prof. Usman's leadership would foster peace and unity in Nigeria while expressing confidence in his wisdom.

He said he believed in Imam Usman's ability to carry out his duties with integrity, hoping this historic appointment would bring much-needed peace.

