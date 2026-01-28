The Anambra FA chairman has explained tactical challenges that prevented the Super Eagles from winning the 2025 AFCON trophy

He told Legit.ng that intense opposition pressure and timing of substitutions affected Nigeria’s performance in crucial matches

The chairman has praised coach Eric Chelle for revitalising the team and fostering cohesion despite semifinal setbacks

The chairman of the Anambra state Football Association, Mr. Chikeluo Iloenyosi, has highlighted tactical errors and challenges that robbed the Nigeria Super Eagles of the 2026 African Cup of Nations trophy.

At the just-concluded African Cup of Nations finals, the Nigeria Super Eagles delivered a strong performance, finishing in third place.

The team exhibited a solid defense and attacking prowess throughout the tournament, winning six of their seven matches, with their only major setback being a semifinal loss on penalties to the host nation, Morocco, on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

At the third-place match, Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 to secure the bronze medal. Following the tournament, Nigeria climbed to third place in Africa, while maintaining 38th position globally.

The team operated under a new approach, often associated with a more attacking style compared to previous tournaments. The Super Eagles were noted for dominating matches, particularly in the group stages, where they recorded high possession rates (averaging 66%) and were among the most potent attacking sides.

The defense was a strong point, with the team rarely under threat for long periods, as evidenced by their 120-minute clean sheet against Morocco in the semi-final.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey were highlighted as key components of the team's success. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was also praised for crucial saves, including in penalty situations.

The team also showed improved tactical discipline compared to previous, more defensive-oriented setups.

What challenges did the Super Eagles face at AFCON?

Speaking on the performance of the Super Eagles, and the challenges that robbed them of the AFCON trophy, the Anambra FA chairman identified that despite the Super Eagles' overall dominance, the midfield was sometimes stifled by intense pressing from high-level opponents, such as Morocco.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, January 23, Mr Iloenyosi also raised concerns regarding the timing of substitutions and the impact of the bench in crucial, tight matches.

He further observed that while scoring in most games, the attack was completely shut down by Morocco in the semi-final, suggesting difficulty in breaking down elite defensive setups.

While praising the Super Eagles' performance at the AFCON tournament, as marking success in terms of results, he, however, raised concerns over the inability of the team to overcome the host nation in the semifinal, despite dominating possession; indicating that while they are a formidable team, they still face challenges in overcoming tactical, high-pressing sides in the final stages of tournaments.

How has Eric Chelle improved the Super Eagles?

Speaking on the managerial ability of the chief coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, Iloenyosi highlighted Chelle's exceptional coaching skills and strategic acumen, which he said contributed significantly to the team's good AFCON outing.

Under Chelle's leadership, he said, "the Super Eagles have experienced a resurgence, marked by improved performances and positive results in international competitions."

He commended Chelle for "his ability to foster a cohesive team environment, where players are not only skilled but also motivated and united in their efforts to represent Nigeria well in football."

This effective management and cultivation of talent, he said, have led to a "cheerful outing for the national team, which can refer to a string of victories or commendable performances that have endeared the team to fans and stakeholders alike."

How does tough love influence team dynamics?

On what appears to be a harassing disposition on the part of Victor Osimhen towards his teammates, the football administrator suggested that what might be perceived as harassment is actually intended "to motivate and encourage teammates, fostering a strong team spirit and optimal performance."

According to him,

"In sports, especially at competitive levels, players often push each other to improve, sometimes, adopting tough-love tactics that could be misconstrued as harassment."

"Such interactions, when understood within the context of teamwork and competition, can be beneficial. In sports, there is a need for clear communication and mutual understanding among teammates to ensure a positive outcome."

