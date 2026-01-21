CAF announced Sadio Mane as the most valuable player at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Mane led the Teranga Lions of Senegal to their second AFCON title, beating Morocco in the final

CAF has opened up on why Mane was selected amid fans’ reaction about other deserving players

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has explained why Sadio Mane was named as the most valuable player at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Mane won the award after the Teranga Lions of Senegal won the AFCON 2025 title, beating host nation Morocco in a chaotic final on Sunday, January 18.

Ademola Lookman misses out on AFCON 2025 Best Player award. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FSF, Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal, a ferocious strike from outside the box, which left Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou rooted to the spot.

Shortly after the final whistle in Rabat, CAF confirmed on its official X page that Mane has been named the best player at AFCON 2025.

Fans accepted the decision to give the award to Mane based on his legacy and the respect he commands, even though they feel there are other deserving players.

Super Eagles attacker and 2024 African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman is the most popular choice among fans to win the award.

The Atalanta forward scored three goals and provided five assists to help the Super Eagles win the bronze medal, defeating Egypt in the third-place playoff match.

CAF explains Mane's MVP win

CAF published a statement on its official website confirming Kane as the best player at AFCON 2025, describing it as “The Coronation of Leadership”.

The African football governing body admitted that the Al-Nassr forward did not rank higher in goals or assists, but he left a deep imprint on every important match.

In the final match, Sadio Mane intervened after his teammates has walked off the pitch on the order of head coach Pape Thiaw, and brought the team back to complete the match.

CAF explains why Sadio Mane won AFCON 2025 Best Player. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

“In the final against the host nation, in an electric atmosphere, Mané embodied stability. The voice that brings people together. The look that reassures. The gesture that puts a team back on track when everything threatens to derail,” CAF stated.

Lookman had the eight goal contribution at the tournament, while Mane has five, but CAF stated that the award celebrated a captain and not attacking output.

“Mané was the player who speaks when he needs to speak, acts when he needs to act, and steps back when the team must move forward together. A complete leader, respected by teammates and opponents alike,” the statement further said.

The 33-year-old, who was spotted with his wife and daughter during the celebrations, confirmed he has featured at his last AFCON, and will retire from international duty after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament

Legit.ng reported that CAF unveiled AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament, with players from champions Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria only.

The finalists have four players each, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria had three: Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey.

