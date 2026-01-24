Nicolas Jackson was in action as Senegal scooped the 2025 AFCON trophy by beating hosts Morocco with a decisive goal in extra-time

The Chelsea striker's triumph marks his first major international trophy win, alongside previous club successes

A controversial penalty missed by Morocco highlighted dramatic moments during the AFCON final

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Rabat, Morocco - Morris Monye, former director of mobilisation for the Obidient Movement, has asserted that Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson "has a charmed career."

Legit.ng reports that Jackson’s Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra-time in the final to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday night, January 18, 2026.

Former Blues Edouard Mendy and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrate Senegal’s AFCON 2025 triumph in Morocco. Photo credit: @iampricelexx

Source: Twitter

How Jackson starred for Senegal

The Bayern striker, on loan from English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea, started and played until the added time of the regular 90 minutes. Pape Gueye scored the only goal for the Lions of Teranga in the fourth minute of extra-time to give Senegal their second continental title after 2021’s edition.

Senegal arguably dominated the first half, while the hosts controlled the second period without creating clear chances. Morocco had a chance to win the tournament when awarded a penalty, but Brahim Díaz failed to convert in the 24th minute of added time, following a long delay caused by protests from Senegalese players, who temporarily left the pitch in disagreement with the decision.

Jackson’s triumph in Morocco marked his first major international trophy, adding to his FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League titles. He played in 5 matches, scored 2 goals, and provided 1 assist at AFCON 2025.

Since joining Chelsea from Villarreal for a reported £32 million in 2023, the 24-year-old has faced frequent criticism, often for missing key chances.

Chelsea FC loanee Nicolas Jackson celebrates a goal in the colours of Bayern Munich. Photo credit: @FCBayernEN

Source: Twitter

How Jackson supports Bayern's squad

At reigning German champions Bayern, Jackson is on course for his first league title, with the club 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after 17 games, equaling a league record with 47 points. The Bavarians host 15th-placed Augsburg on Saturday, January 24, with Jackson back from international duty and expected to resume his role as a backup in the frontline behind Harry Kane.

Posting on his verified X account on Monday, January 19, Monye, a prominent supporter of Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi, wrote:

"Jackson won an AFCON (grinning face emoji). Has a charmed career.”

Meanwhile, several X users concurred with Monye's post.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Beejaysport said:

"He wins everywhere. He's going to win the Bundesliga soon."

@BrightEgboh wrote:

"Jackson could have a great season this year."

@Uyoobong01 commented:

"Jackson won a major international trophy before Starboy Saka."

@zara_praise said:

"The guy is lucky."

What Benlamri said about Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Algerian international Djamel Benlamri reacted to Senegal's protest during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco.

The AFCON 2019 winner claimed that his compatriots should have done the same during their quarter-final clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng