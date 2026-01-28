Federal government to recruit 1,000 youths as forest guards to combat security issues in Plateau State

Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasizes support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government to enhance security and infrastructure

Over 11,000 lives lost in Plateau due to persistent farmers-herdsmen clashes in the last two decades

Jos, Plateau State - The President Ahmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has approved the recruitment of 1,000 youths as forest guards in Plateau State.

The forest guards are to tackle the security issues that have persisted for over two decades in the state.

The Vice President Kashim Shettima said the recruitment of Forest Guards is a step towards addressing insecurity in the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shettimas stated this during a reception for Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

“The president has authorized the recruitment of 1000 youths for forest guard on the Plateau. The dividends will start coming in the next three weeks. The Akwanga-Jos road is vital to the people of Plateau.”

Shettima assured the people that dividends of democracy under Tinubu’s administration would come to the state.

He called on the citizens to support Tinubu’s government for the development and construction of the Akwanga-Jos Road.

“In the next three weeks, contractors will mobilise to the site for the construction of the road. The president has said Plateau State will be the state where we flag off the livestock development project in the country. This is just the tip of the iceberg. More goodness will continue to come to the Plateau.”

The rising insecurity has been highlighted by the farmers and herdsmen clashes, particularly in the rural areas.

It has been reported that more than 11,000 people have been killed in the state in the last 20 years.

Tinubu’s govt recruits 7,000 forest guards

Recall that the Federal Government deployed 7,000 newly recruited Forest Guards from seven frontline states.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said the guards graduated from seven frontline states across the country.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has explained the job description of the newly deployed Forest Guards.

