Anambra - The Assistant Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of technical services, Ambassador Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, has revealed that plans are underway to commence recruitment of forest guards in the southeast in 2023.

He said the governors in southern Nigeria will begin the recruitment of able bodied young men and women into the Forest Guard Service in the New Year.

Ambassador Metchie was recently decorated as an Assistant Commander General in the NHFSS. Photo credit: Metchie media team

Source: Facebook

Metchie who is the Prime Minister of the Association of the Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU) as well as the President General of Umueri community, disclosed this on Thursday, December 29, when NHFSS officers and men from Anambra state paid him a courtesy visit in his country home.

According to a statement from his media office sent to Legit.ng, Metchie said the programme when it commences, would lead to the recruitment of hundreds of thousands of youths from across the five states that make up the geopolitical zone.

He added that it would be a huge employment opportunity that would eventually help to wipe out insecurity, stressing that the Forest Guards are to work hand in hand with regular security operatives.

Metchie noted that in due time, the Hunters and Forestry Security Service would take over the protection and safeguard of forests across the country as is done in the United States, Canada, South Africa and many other countries.

He further said the programme would help to protect farmers and their produce across the country.

His words:

“First, let me formally inform you that, on Friday, December 15, just about two weeks ago, I was appointed and decorated as Assistant Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forestry Security Service in charge of Technical Service.

“The ceremony which took place at the Abuja headquarters of the Service, was performed by the Commander General, Dr. Osetimehim Jacob Wole.

“Secondly, I need to also let you know that both the Senate and the House of Representatives have passed the Hunters Bill waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to give his accent which would make the Bill become law.

“When that happens, and that would be very soon, the Service would be fully recognized by government.

“You will then be officially permitted to bear arms and given all other necessary facilities to function fully as Forest Guards, as is done in the United States and other developed countries.

“It is therefore hoped that you all would appreciate what is coming your way and prepare yourselves for a greater service to protect farms and forests in Anambra and Nigeria in general.

“We have already commenced discussions with southeast governors on the modality of recruitment and operational modus and hopefully, actions would begin to take effect after New Year celebrations.”

Earlier, the Anambra State Commander of the NHFSS, Chief Ojudogwo Titus Chukwudi who led the delegation, said they came to appreciate Chief Metchie’s numerous contributions to the welfare of officers and men of the Service as well as congratulate him on his appointment.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of Meritorious Service Award to Chief Metchie who in appreciation donated a vehicle to the southeast zone of the Hunters and Forestry Security Service to enhance their operations.

Source: Legit.ng