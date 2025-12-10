President Bola Tinubu has directed the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately begin the training of forest guards

Tinubu asked Ribadu to ensure that the forest guards are armed with the necessary weapons to combat terrorism

Legit.ng learnt that the development is aimed at flushing out bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements operating from Nigeria’s forests

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has directed Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA), to expedite the training and arming of additional forest guards as part of renewed efforts to confront kidnapping and terrorism across the country.

As reported by Guardian, the directive, issued on Wednesday, December 10, reinforced earlier approvals for the establishment of a national forest security service designed to secure Nigeria’s forest reserves, which have long served as operational bases for bandits and other armed groups.

President Bola Tinubu directs Nuhu Ribadu to boost forest guard deployment amid security challenges in Nigeria.

TVC News also noted the development.

Addressing ongoing security concerns, the president said:

“We face challenges here and there of kidnapping and terrorism. We need all the forces we can utilise. We need to protect our people.”

He added:

"We need all the forces that we can utilise...Our NSA should arm our forest guards too. Take it very seriously."

President Bola Tinubu sends a message to NSA Nuhu Ribadu and directs the immediate arming of forest guards amid insecurity in Nigeria.

Who are Nigeria's forest guards?

Nigeria's forest guards are a federally-backed paramilitary force, spearheaded by President Tinubu, tasked with securing forests against terrorists and bandits. The initiative involves recruiting, training, and arming young Nigerians, working with states under the NSA's oversight to reclaim forests and create jobs.

They function as a vital security layer, supplementing existing forces to combat criminal hideouts and enhance overall internal security.

Tinubu directs boost in security

The presidency stated that the latest decision to prioritise arming additional forest guards is aimed at immediately strengthening security in remote and forested areas, where criminal networks have been expanding their activities. This enhanced deployment, Legit.ng understands, is expected to complement broader national measures already announced to address persistent insecurity, including emergency declarations and increased recruitment across security agencies.

The NSA’s office, working with relevant ministries and agencies, has been tasked with accelerating implementation to ensure the deployment of better-trained and better-equipped personnel in vulnerable communities.

