Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has graduated and deployed over 7,000 newly recruited Forest Guards to tackle banditry in the country.

The Forest Guards graduated from seven frontline states to strengthen security and protect Nigeria’s forests from criminal exploitation.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Forest Guards completed a three-month intensive training programme under the Presidential Forest Guards Initiative launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May, 2025.

Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the deployment in a statement issued on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The graduation ceremonies, held on Saturday, 27 December 2025, in Borno, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara, and Kebbi States.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, described the initiative as a decisive step toward restoring state authority and protecting vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the ceremonies, Ribadu said:

“These Forest Guards are not just uniformed personnel. They are first responders, community protectors, and a critical layer of Nigeria’s security architecture. They will hold ground, gather intelligence, and support security agencies in reclaiming territories previously overtaken by criminal elements.”

FG to recruit 180,000 Forest Guards nationwide

Recall that the federal government launched the National Forest Guards programme to boost security and protect Nigeria’s natural reserves.

Each state will recruit 2,000 to 5,000 guards to monitor forests and curb criminal activities in ungoverned areas.

NSA Nuhu Ribadu and NDLEA chief Buba Marwa linked the initiative and anti-drug efforts to tackling insecurity nationwide.

Tinubu gives Ribadu order on Forest Guards

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu directed the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately begin the training of forest guards.

Tinubu asked Ribadu to ensure that the forest guards are armed with the necessary weapons to combat terrorism.

It was gathered that the development is aimed at flushing out bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements operating from Nigeria’s forests.

Source: Legit.ng