APC mourns social media influencer Ada Buhari, praising her dedication to the party's ideals

Felix Morka expresses condolences on behalf of APC and highlights her legacy in shaping party messaging

Supporters raise questions about her untimely death and past political endorsements on social media

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has mourned the demise of Chika Jewel Okparaeke, a social media influencer and die-hard supporter of the party, who was popularly known as Ada Buhari.

According to the APC, Ada Buhari was "stoic, courageous, and unwavering", when it comes to defending the policies of the ruling party's administration. The party saluted her passion, commitment and boldness in advancing the ideals of the APC on social media and other spaces.

How APC mourned Ada Buhari

The APC lamented that the demise of Ada Buhari had created a void within the party, while praising her display of "uncommon dedication and excellence in her work for the Party" and her personal life endeavours.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, announced the death of the social media influencer in a post on the APC social media page. His statement reads in part:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the immediate family of Miss Okparaeke, her loved ones, and the entire APC family. We take solace in the enduring legacies she leaves behind, especially in shaping and amplifying the Party’s core message to Nigerians."

Nigerians react as Ada Buhari dies

Many APC supporters and sympathisers have joined in the mourning of the social media influencer and strong party supporters. Below are some of their comments:

Leonardo wanted to know the cause of her death:

"What happened to her, please? You spoke a lot of English without telling us what happened to a young, vibrant and unmarried lady like her. She clearly wasn’t old. Did she have an accident? May she rest in peace."

Patrick Ede wondered why she was not given an appointment by the APC administration:

"She was so good at amplifying policies, but never good at being appointed to any position. Rest in peace Oti mkpu ndi APC."

Iya Amoke recounted her popularity on social media:

"Oh. This lady. Such sad news. She was popular on Facebook. May her family find comfort."

Dubem alleged that she once endorsed Peter Obi and denounced the APC before her death:

"Someone said she endorsed Peter Obi and denounced APC before she left. Can someone help confirm this?"

Edwin said she should have been moved abroad like other APC leaders:

"You couldn't move her abroad to hospitals that are used by APC top shots, for proper medical care?"

Charles criticised the APC:

"It's quite unfortunate that she didn't see Nigeria work in her lifetime. I'm sure the APC hospitals disappointed her, whereas the people she supports are very quick to fly overseas for medicals."

