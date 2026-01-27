Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri mourns his uncle, Chief Jothan Michael Diri, reflecting on his wisdom and impact

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has announced the demise of his uncle, Chief Jothan Michael Diri, who died at the age of 83. The governor described the late uncle as a father and grandfather.

In a social media post, the governor said he and other family members joined the governor in paying their last respects to the late Jothan, sharing a video of the moment.

The governor's statement reads in part:

"My dear uncle was a man of deep wisdom, kindness, courage, humility and generosity with vast public service experience. Uncle Jothan was a gentle man with unmatched principles that exemplify true love. In fact, growing up, he was that uncle with the honest advice who would always make anyone around him truly feel valued.

"As Governor, I didn't just start preaching peace and love overnight; it was the way we were brought up, with love for one another. As a man of the people, it was no surprise that Uncle Jothan became an astute politician, and interestingly, a few of us later followed in his footsteps.

"Uncle Jothan, a man of great social standing and elegance who was affectionately addressed as “Sei Okolai”, was admired for his confidence and vibrant personality. On behalf of the Diri family, I want to thank the leaders and the people of the state who have joined us to honour this great man who lived a life of legacy."

APC loses a strong supporter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor's statement came at the time the party lost a prominent loyalist and social media influencer, Chika Jewel Okparaeke, who was popularly referred to as "Ada Buhari".

According to the APC, Ada Buhari was "stoic, courageous, and unwavering", when it comes to defending the policies of the ruling party's administration. The party saluted her passion, commitment and boldness in advancing the ideals of the APC on social media and other spaces.

How APC mourned Ada Buhari

The APC lamented that the demise of Ada Buhari had created a void within the party, while praising her display of "uncommon dedication and excellence in her work for the Party" and her personal life endeavours.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, announced the death of the social media influencer in a post on the APC social media page. His statement reads in part:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the immediate family of Miss Okparaeke, her loved ones, and the entire APC family. We take solace in the enduring legacies she leaves behind, especially in shaping and amplifying the Party’s core message to Nigerians."

