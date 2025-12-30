Grief, Lamentation as Major Buhari supporter dies, Details Emerge

TRIBUTE AND CONDOLENCES - Miss Onyekachi Okafor is gone! - 30th December 2025

As this dreaful year that witnessed the death of many prominent and patriotic Nigerians, I learnt today that one of the most active and patriotic young members of our Nigeria First WhatsApp Discussion Group has died.

Miss Onyekachi Okafor was a vocal Buharist and prominent with her courgaeous views on our NIGERIA FIRST: RESCUE NAIJA 2027 WhatsApp platform. May her soul rest in perfect peace.

My family and I mourn the passing of Miss Onyekachi Okafor, an Active Member of the Nigeria First: Rescue Naija 2027 movement.

Miss Okafor was a patriotic Nigerian, a thoughtful contributor, and a passionate advocate for national renewal and collective progress. Her active and courageous participation within the Nigeria First community reflected her sincere commitment to our country’s future.

Her death is a painful and heartbreaking loss not only to her family and loved ones, but also to all of us in the Nigeria First: Rescue Naija 2027 movement who valued her intellect, humility, and sense of purpose.

I join all our friends and colleagues in the expression of outpouring of grief on this loss, and extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.

We fervently pray that God grants her soul eternal rest and gives her family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

May her gentle soul rest in peace, and may her memory continue to inspire our collective efforts toward building a better Nigeria.

