FCT, Abuja - The Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria (CRCN) has called for the immediate suspension of Hon. Afam Victor Ogene from the House of Representatives.

The group accused Ogene of orchestrating a politically motivated campaign through the Minority Caucus.

The federal lawmaker is alleged to have sown confusion, undermined institutional harmony, and distracted from national priorities.

The CRCN President, Dr. Gabriel Idoko, said Ogene's actions are a desperate attempt to gain cheap popularity and revive his faltering political career.

Idoko said Ogene’s action comes after his recent defection from the Labour Party to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid internal party turmoil.

Monday, January 26, 2026

"Hon. Afam Victor Ogene's actions in leading a so-called ad-hoc committee outside formal parliamentary channels represent a clear abuse of his position as a legislator."

The group said Ogene has eroded public confidence in the House with his actions.

"By publicly alleging 'three different versions' of the tax laws and calling for deeper digs into unspecified perpetrators, Ogene has engaged in reckless speculation that borders on defamation and legislative grandstanding, rather than constructive oversight."

Idoko said Ogene’s behaviour violates the decorum expected of lawmakers.

The group said the behaviour sets a dangerous precedent for factional overreach within the National Assembly.

"The Minority Caucus, under Ogene's leadership, has prioritized partisan point-scoring over unity and due process. Their interim report, released amid ongoing official mechanisms, only fuels unnecessary division and public misinformation on a resolved legislative matter."

According to the group, suspension remains the necessary disciplinary response to deter such disruptive conduct.

He added that the suspension will safeguard the House from being exploited for individual political resurrection.

"Allowing Hon. Ogene to continue unchecked would embolden similar tactics by others, turning the legislature into a stage for self-promotion and factional battles instead of focused law-making."

Recall that the appellate court has reaffirmed Hon Afam Victor Ogene as the winner of the legislative election for Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra state.

This is on the heels of his previous victory at the election tribunal, which dismissed the petition of Hon. Onyema.

Ogene, who reacted to the verdict, stated that it was a clear indication that his victory was the people's will.

Legit.ng also reported that a rowdy scene occurred during the voting session in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Ogene stood up to declare who he would be voting for as his preferred candidate for the speakership seat.

During his declaration, he reluctantly voted for Hon. Tajudeen Abass but clarified that his heart was with Hon. Idris Wase.

