Protest Erupts as NAFDAC's Sachet Alcohol Ban Sparks Concerns Over Local Industries
Nigeria

by  Adekunle Dada
  • NAFDAC's new alcohol ban threatens 5 million jobs and 3 trillion investment in Nigeria
  • Union claims policy targets indigenous industries, risking local wine and spirit producers
  • Protesters argue policy contradicts Tinubu Administration's job creation and economic recovery goals

FCT, Abuja - The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has been accused of a sinister Agenda to kill indigenous-owned industries producing wines and spirits.

The Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association claimed over 5 million jobs and 3 trillion in investment are in danger of being lost following the ban on alcohol in Sachet policy.

Distillers warn NAFDAC that sachet alcohol ban threatens five million jobs
Distillers protest over sachet alcohol ban by NAFDAC. Photo credit: The Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association
Source: UGC

The Executive Secretary of the Union, Comrade Solomon Adebosin, questioned the decision of the NAFDAC DG to enforce the policy despite the office of the Secretary of the Federation asking the ban to be put on hold.

Adebosin stated this during a protest at the NAFDAC office on Friday, January 23, 2026

The Union also asserted that this policy seemed targeted at the indigenous producers, as they are the most affected by this policy.

Adebosin strongly affirmed that proper regulation through access control and advocacy is globally accepted and a sustainable approach in resolving the imbroglio.

Comrade Azeez Rasaki said NAFDAC's actions undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration's economic recovery objectives.

Rasaki, who spoke on behalf of the National Union of Food / Beverages & Tobacco Employees, said the ban run counter to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which promises Job creation, industrial growth, and support for local enterprises.

NAFDAC enforces ban on sachet alcohol

Recall that NAFDAC kicked off its nationwide enforcement of the ban on producing and selling alcohol in sachets. The ban also extends to PET bottles below 200 ml following a Nigerian Senate resolution

Read also

2027 election: APC chairman shares strategies for victory amid ADC, PDP's quest to unseat Tinubu

The move seeks to stop the widespread availability of high alcohol content drinks in small, cheap, and easily concealed packages

The agency said the availability pose public health risks, especially to minors and young adults.

Nigeria alcohol, drinks spend hit over N1.5 trillion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s three major listed brewers generated a combined revenue of over N1.54 trillion in the first nine months of 2025

Nigerian Breweries led the market as International Breweries recorded a turnaround, and Champion Breweries delivered modest growth.

The brewers' increase in revenue highlights the sector’s strong resilience despite rising costs and economic pressures.

