The appellate court has reaffirmed Hon Afam Victor Ogene as the winner of the legislative election for Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra state

This is on the heels of his previous victory at the election tribunal, which dismissed the petition of Hon. Onyema

Hon. Ogene, who reacted to the verdict, stated that it was a clear indication that his victory was the people's will

FCT, Abuja - The Appeal Court in Abuja has rejected the appeal by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra state.

The appeal contested the victory of Labour Party candidate Afam Victor Ogene, whose win was previously upheld by the Election Petition Tribunal in Awka, Anambra state.

Justice M. I. Sirajo, in a ruling on December 16, 2023, deemed Hon. Onyema's appeal as lacking merit and upheld the Tribunal's earlier decision from October 20, 2023.

Following the judgment, Afam Victor Ogene credited his success to the grace and favour of God, which he believed had guided him since the inception of his electoral journey.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Ogene said:

“Just as I said after the Tribunal verdict, which also declared me victorious, the grace of God is my greatest advocate.

"And my judicial victories are true validation of the will of the people and the undeniable grace of God."

Ogene's victory at tribunal

On Friday, October 20, the Tribunal in Awka, Anambra state, upheld the victory of Ogene, the Labour Party candidate, dismissing the petition filed by Hon. Chukwuka Onyema of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogene had initially defeated Onyema in the polls, as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results released on April 15, 2023, following a supplementary election in the constituency.

According to INEC records, the LP candidate secured 10,851 votes, leading the PDP candidate, who garnered 10,619 votes. Hon. Arinze Awogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came in third with 10,155 votes.

INEC declares Ogene's election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency inconclusive after the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25.

Following a rerun election held on April 15 in the constituency, Onyema, who had served three terms, was dissatisfied with the outcome.

Consequently, he took the matter to the tribunal to contest Ogene's victory.

However, the recent verdict from the appeal court establishes Ogene as the legitimate representative of Ogbaru Federal Constituency for the next four years.

