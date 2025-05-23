NAFDAC announced the ban on sachet alcoholic drinks will be fully enforced after December 31, 2025, with the current lifting being temporary

The agency urged the public to ignore rumours of a permanent lifting, stressing the temporary nature allows manufacturers to prepare for enforcement

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to public safety, highlighting efforts to regulate alcohol sales and phase out sachets under 200ml after 2025

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that the nationwide ban on sachet alcoholic drinks will be fully enforced after December 31, 2025.

Temporary lifting of ban valid only until end of 2025

Sachet alcoholic drinks are set to be banned by the federal government. Photo credit: @Emmanuel1739905

Source: Twitter

Kenneth Azikiwe, Director of the FCT Directorate of NAFDAC, clarified on Monday, May 19, in Abuja that the recent ministerial lifting of the ban on sachet alcohol is temporary and intended to allow manufacturers and regulators time to prepare.

“There is a ministerial lifting on the ban of sachet alcohol, but it is only temporary and will be reviewed by December 31, 2025. After this date, the full enforcement of the ban will commence," Azikiwe said.

Government urges public to ignore misinformation

Azikiwe warned the public to disregard rumours suggesting the federal government had permanently lifted the restriction on sachet alcohol, Punch reported.

“The minister granted this temporary relief to allow manufacturers and regulators time to collaborate and ensure a more structured and effective implementation of the ban,” he explained.

NAFDAC stresses commitment to regulation and public safety

The federal government announced intentions to prohibit sachet-packaged alcoholic drinks. Photo credit: @NafdacAgency

Source: UGC

The agency has sensitised distributors on responsible sales, emphasising that alcohol should not be sold to persons under 18, a rule clearly marked on product labels, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Azikiwe praised the Distillers and Beverages Association of Nigeria for supporting public awareness campaigns.

“We remain fully committed to regulating alcohol consumption. Sachet alcohol products containing less than 200 millilitres will be phased out after December 2025,” he affirmed.

The government’s action aims to curb health risks and promote safer drinking habits across Nigeria as it phases out these small-volume alcoholic drinks.

Fake products: NAFDAC shuts down 150 shops in Abia

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed some sections of Eziukwu Road Market in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia state.

150 shops at the market were shut down during a two-day operation on Monday and Tuesday, December 16 and 17, 2024.

They were sealed due to the activities of some unscrupulous individuals who hide in the market to produce unwholesome, fake products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng