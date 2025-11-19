The Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) condemned the Senate's approval of the ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles

The Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) has condemned the Senate's approval of the ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and containers below 200ml by December 2025.

The Association argued that the ban will not just have a negative impact on the economy, but it will also leave millions of Nigerians jobless.

At a press conference in Lagos State, FOBTOB's president, Jimoh Oyibo, said the ban will only fuel alternatives, which will put the lives of Nigerians at risk.

The Senate granted NAFDAC's request for approval to implement the ban in December 2025.

The sector has billions-worth of investment both in machinery and infrastructure, he argued, adding that disrupting it will be consequential for the country's economy.

The president noted that the process leading to the ban is unfair, as consultation with and recommendations by stakeholders were not considered.

He also noted that it was unfair for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which had been directed to engage stakeholders, to seek a restriction from the lawmakers.

He said:

“Industry players have invested close to Two Trillion Naira in machinery and raw materials. If this ban is enforced, all of this will go down the drain. Over 500,000 direct employees and about five million indirect workers will have their jobs jeopardised."

Oyibo stressed that the ban will destroy indigenous companies and open the market to the smuggling of unregulated foreign alcoholic products.

Recall that one of the concerns that prompted the ban was underage drinking, as well as its abuse by transport workers.

However, the Association’s president argued that such claims lack proof from independent research, adding that manufacturers have led nationwide responsible-drinking campaigns to discourage underage consumption.

"The children we claim to protect may end up out of school when their parents lose their jobs,” he argued

He further noted that the ban will only lead to adulterated and unregulated alcohol products flooding the market.

NAFDAC DG said the ban on sachet alcohol is a protective, not punitive decision.

Demand for sachet alcohol will likely increase alongside supply, he said, adding that “Nigerians will always find a way.”

However, the Association urged the Senate to suspend its directive and engage in a public hearing, stating that the newly validated National Alcohol Policy can help reach a better decision.

Manufacturers protest ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that NAFDAC set December 2025 as the final deadline for the enforcement of a total ban on alcohol in sachets and bottles below 200ml, noting that the ban is protective and not punitive.

It was also reported that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) protested against NAFDAC’s announcement of the ban, urging the agency to implement regulations for safe and legal consumption rather than an outright ban.

MAN argued that the decision will have a devastating impact on Nigeria's economy as both consumers and investors will be adversely affected.

