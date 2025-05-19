The federal government first announced a ban on the sale of sachet alcohol drinks in 2018, with a five-year timeline for manufacturers to comply

In 2024, NAFDAC announced the enforcement of a complete ban immediately, but the policy met with stiff resistance at different levels

In recent developments, there have been rumours about a lifting of the ban, but NAFDAC has now spoken to clear up issues

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed the nationwide ban on sachet alcohol.

This statement comes amid rumours suggesting the government had permanently lifted the ban.

Speaking on the matter, the Director of the FCT Directorate of NAFDAC, Mr. Kenneth Azikiwe said that there had been a temporary lifting of the ban, after which the sale of the listed products would be fully prohibited nationwide.

FG bans sachet alcohol, gives reason

In February 2024, the federal government banned the production and sale of alcoholic drinks in sachets less than 200ml or 20cl.

At the time of the announcement, NAFDAC insisted that the ban was to become effective immediately.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the director-general of NAFDAC, explained that it was earlier communicated to the manufacturers in 2018.

The plan was to have a phased implementation, with a 50% reduction in production of alcoholic drinks in sachets and PET bottles by 2020, and a complete ban by January 2024.

Adeyeye explained that due to their ready availability, affordability, and pocket-friendly packaging, children were easily enticed, only to face the consequences later.

NAFDAC speaks on temporary lifting of ban

Mr. Azikiwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the temporary lifting of the ban was effective till December 31, 2025.

He explained that after the said date, the sale of sachet alcohol drinks would no longer be allowed in Nigeria, and urged the public to disregard any information to the contrary.

His words;

“After this date, the full enforcement of the ban will commence. The minister granted this temporary relief to allow manufacturers and regulators time to collaborate and ensure a more structured and effective implementation of the ban.”

He added that sensitisation programmes are ongoing across the countries, starting with the distributors who have direct responsibility to ensure that the product is not sold to individuals under 18 years.

He reiterated that the product would be completely phased out by December 2025, and commended the Distillers and Beverages Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) for their support and cooperation towards NAFDAC.

Suspected thugs attack NAFDAC officials

Recall that angry drug hawkers and touts attacked members of NAFDAC’s investigation and enforcement directorate and mobile police officers attached to them in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The agency insisted that the products have adverse effects on under-aged consumers, most of whom are attracted by the pocket-friendly packaging Photo credit: NAFDAC

This incident happened shortly after announcing a ban on sachet alcohol and other drinks, which reports said may have triggered their actions.

The suspected thugs destroyed the team's bus, throwing stones and other dangerous objects at the team and journalists who were on hand to monitor the exercise.

NAFDAC confirms full list of banned items

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported the details of products affected by the NAFDAC ban on alcoholic drinks sold in sachets and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The banned items include alcohol in sachets below 200ml, as well as those in PET and glass bottles.

The ban received commendation from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA).

