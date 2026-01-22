Kano residents were plunged into darkness after KEDCO workers began an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare issues

The labour unions accused the company of failing to remit pensions and conducting selective promotions

However, KEDCO denied the allegations, saying it has paid over 80% of the agreed pension remittances and promoted 1,500 staff

Kano state - Residents and businesses in Kano State have been plunged into darkness following an indefinite strike by workers of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) over alleged poor working conditions and unresolved welfare issues.

The industrial action, which began on Wednesday, came after the expiration of a deadline issued by labour unions.

The two labour unions leading the strike are the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

As reported by PUNCH, following the strike, large parts of Kano metropolis and surrounding areas were thrown into blackout, disrupting socio-economic activities and affecting households and businesses.

Workers picketed the head office of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, insisting that management had failed to honour several agreements reached over the years.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, shortly after picketing the KEDCO head office, the Deputy President-General (North) of SSAEAC, Rilwan Shehu, lamented the lingering dispute between workers and the management.

“We are here to lock down activities because they failed to comply with so many agreements. Since 2014, we have struggled with issues ranging from non-remittance of pensions to settlement of death benefits and poor working environment,” Shehu said.

“Many things are being sidelined,” he added.

Workers accuse KEDCO of selective promotions

Also speaking, the Vice President (North-West) of NUEE, Ado Gaya, accused KEDCO management of bias in recent promotion exercises.

According to him, some staff have gone for more than a decade without promotion.

“Just recently, they conducted a promotion exercise. For the past ten or eleven years, you can find staff here without any promotion,” Gaya alleged.

“But in their own personal interest, they are now doing selective promotions,” he said.

KEDCO reacts, denies allegations

In a swift response, KEDCO management denied the allegations, insisting that it has prioritised staff welfare since the current leadership assumed office.

In a statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani, KEDCO said it had implemented a structured welfare programme to address outstanding staff entitlements, particularly pensions.

The company disclosed that over 80 per cent of the agreed 2025 pension remittances had already been paid.

“Since assuming office seven months ago, the current management has prioritised staff welfare and entitlements, implementing a structured welfare programme to address outstanding issues, particularly staff pensions,” the statement read.

KEDCO also stated that a transparent promotion exercise was recently conducted, resulting in the promotion of 1,500 eligible staff members in line with company policy.

Company promises engagement to restore power

The company said it was engaging relevant stakeholders to resolve the dispute and restore industrial harmony.

“The company assures all stakeholders that employee welfare remains a top priority and that all necessary measures are being implemented to restore stability and maintain industrial harmony,” KEDCO added.

As of the time of filing this report, power supply across Kano and its environs remained disrupted, leaving residents uncertain about when electricity would be fully restored.

