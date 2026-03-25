The Lagos state police command has arrested members of a notorious gang who specialised in stealing parts of luxury cars in highbrow estates in Lagos

Olohundare Jimoh, the Lagos state commissioner of police, announced the arrest at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, March 25

The police chief, who explained how the gang operates, sent an important message to estate managers on how to expose such gangs and other criminals

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of three suspected members of a notorious syndicate that vandalises vehicles in highbrow estates in Lagos.

The suspects, Obinna Okeke, 27; Emmanuel Anyanwu, 38; and Joshua Nkemdirim, 31, were apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, inside a well-known highbrow residential estate in Lekki.

The Lagos commissioner of police, Olohundare Jimoh, displays some of the items recovered from the gang during a press briefing. Photo credit: Lagos police command

Source: UGC

The arrest was announced during a press briefing in Ikeja on Wednesday, March 25.

How the notorious gang operates

According to the Lagos commissioner of police, Olohundare Jimoh, the criminal syndicate disguises itself as security operatives by wearing fake security outfit uniforms. They use a Mercedes car jack modified to look like firearms to gain access into estates within the Lagos metropolis, claiming to be on investigation activities.

This gang has used this guise to enter into some estates and vandalise Toyota brand vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650 Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs," the police boss said.

"This gang concentrates on the removal of brainboxes, tapping glasses, control devices, wiring, side mirrors, and other expensive car components."

Suspects confess, assisting detectives - Lagos CP

CP Jimoh said the arrested suspects have confessed to the crime and are assisting the police detectives in further investigation of the case.

"Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang for investigation and prosecution," he said.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect include a Mercedes-Benz car jack and a face cap with the inscription Special Force, which they used to disguise themselves as security operatives.

The Lagos commissioner of police, Olohundare Jimoh, demonstrates how the suspects handle a car jack, disguising it as a rifle. Photo credit: Lagos police command

Source: UGC

Legit.ng recalls that the police in September 2025 announced the arrest of the suspected leader of the gang, Jude Onouha, a 46-year-old man.

Jimoh, who is set to leave his seat as Lagos CP following his promotion to the AIG rank and deployment to Zone 2, Lagos, said Onouha corroborated his involvement in the crimes and was assisting our detectives with ongoing investigations.

Security: Lagos police CP advises estates

CP Jimoh advised residents, particularly estate managers and security guards, to be more vigilant and exercise utmost caution whenever person(s) represent themselves as operatives of any security agency and seek to gain entrance into their estates.

"In addition to basic verification, residents are urged to collaborate closely with the Police by contacting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) covering their area to confirm the authenticity of any such security personnel before granting them access into their estates," the police boss said.

"Where there is any doubt, such persons should immediately be referred to the nearest police division."

CP Jimoh enjoined residents and estate management to collaborate closely with their respective DPOs and make use of the command’s emergency numbers: 08063299264, 09053872208, 08087332678, for quick intervention.

He also expressed the command's readiness to collaborate with estate managers in training their private security guards.

Allen Avenue gold heist: Police nab robbery kingpin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state police command captured a notorious armed robbery suspect linked to a string of violent crimes, including the daylight attack and gold jewellery robbery on Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

The arrest followed weeks of surveillance and precise tracking by operatives of the command.

According to police authorities, 28-year-old John Samuel, an ex-convict from Akwa Ibom state, was arrested on September 19, 2025, at his hideout in Epe. Samuel had only recently regained freedom after serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery, but returned to crime soon after his release.

Source: Legit.ng