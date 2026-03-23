A vehicle-triggered explosion in Kaiama, Kwara state, has claimed one life and left others severely injured

Eyewitnesses have described chaotic scenes as survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment

Community members have expressed fear of further blasts, while authorities have not yet confirmed details

A tragic explosion has reportedly claimed at least one life and left several others seriously injured in the Kaiama community of Kwara state on Monday morning, March 23.

One dead, several injured after vehicle-triggered blast rocks Kwara’s Kaiama LGA. Photo: - / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitnesses said a vehicle triggered the explosion, which led to fatal consequences for its occupants.

A community source who spoke with Legit.ng disclosed that the driver of the vehicle died in the blast, while a passenger survived but sustained severe injuries.

“It's a vehicle that stepped on it. The explosion claimed the life of the driver, and the passenger survived. The passenger is badly injured,” the source said.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear as of the time of filing this report, with residents expressing fears that more victims may have been affected.

Videos obtained by Legit.ng show the aftermath of the explosion, with the injured passenger being rushed into a nearby hospital on a wheelchair for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the explosion or the total number of casualties.

The explosion has left residents in panic amid growing fears of more blasts.

What led to the arrest in Kaiama?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had also reported how two suspected terrorists linked to the gruesome killing of over 200 residents in the community were arrested during a market operation while attempting to purchase motorcycles ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Fresh details obtained on the arrest revealed that the suspects were apprehended on Saturday during the bustling market day in Kaiama, where large crowds had gathered for Sallah preparations.

According to sources familiar with the incident, the suspects had approached a local motorcycle dealer identified as Ishiaka, a Yoruba trader from Kishi, known for selling motorcycles in the area.

Tragic Monday in Kaiama, Kwara as blast claims one life, injures others. Photo: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

“They came to buy a motorcycle from a man called Ishiaka. He is a Yoruba man from Kishi who sells bikes here in Kaiama,” a source disclosed.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects blended in with other buyers at the crowded market, appearing unsuspecting as they negotiated the purchase before security operatives moved in.

A youth leader in the community, Nasiru, who witnessed the arrest, told Legit.ng that the suspects were immediately taken into custody by soldiers who carried out the operation.

“They were handed over to the army. They are with the army because it was the army that apprehended them,” he said.

Nasiru added that there is a growing belief among residents that the arrested individuals were part of the armed group responsible for the deadly attacks on Woro and other villages in Kaiama LGA.

“People believed the arrested suspects were among those who attacked Woro and other villages. There is a strong suspicion about that. However, the army has not said anything officially as of now,” he added.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the suspects remain in military custody, with no official statement yet issued by the Nigerian Army regarding their identities or alleged involvement.

They insist the suspects had been under surveillance before their arrest.

“They came like normal buyers because the market was busy with people preparing for Sallah. Nobody suspected them at first, but security officers had already been monitoring their movements,” a source had earlier said.

Kwankwaso, Zulum condemn Maiduguri bombings

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Borno Governor Babagana Zulum and former Kano Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso condemned the multiple explosions in Maiduguri on March 16. They called the attacks barbaric and inhumane.

The blasts reportedly occurred near the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Monday Market, leaving many dead and injured.

Source: Legit.ng