FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a strong disclaimer warning applicants and the general public to disregard a misleading recruitment notice currently circulating on social media.

In an official statement, the Service described the graphic as “photoshopped and false”, stressing that it does not emanate from the Nigeria Customs Service and should not be relied upon by job seekers.

Fake notice declared false and misleading

The statement released via X on Thursday, January 22, the NCS, the viral graphic falsely claims to provide updates on the 2025 recruitment exercise, including screening details and cadre-specific instructions.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has noted the circulation of a photoshopped and misleading graphic on social media regarding the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The Service wishes to categorically inform the general public that the information contained in the said graphic is false and should be disregarded," the statement said.

Applicants urged to rely on official channels

The Service advised all applicants to rely solely on verified communication channels for information relating to recruitment, stressing that any authentic update will always be communicated through its official platforms.

“For accurate and verified information about the activities of the Nigeria Customs Service, members of the public are advised to follow only our official social media pages,” the statement added.

Official platforms listed for verification

The NCS listed its verified platforms as follows:

Facebook: Nigeria Customs Service

X (formerly Twitter): @customsng

Instagram: @customsng

YouTube: Nigeria Customs Service

LinkedIn: Nigeria Customs Service

TikTok: @customsng

Caution against misinformation and scams

The Service also cautioned applicants to remain vigilant, noting that fake recruitment notices are often used by fraudsters to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians.

It reiterated that the Nigeria Customs Service does not conduct recruitment through unofficial links, social media forwards, or unverified graphics, and urged applicants to report suspicious information when encountered.

The NCS assured Nigerians of its commitment to transparency and due process in all recruitment exercises, while warning that misinformation could mislead applicants and expose them to potential scams.

Recall that the NCS had conducted CBT virtually, allowing candidates to write the exam from any location with reliable internet access.

2025 recruitment: CDCFIB releases new important notice

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a fresh public notice warning applicants to disregard a circulating document claiming to announce the next stage of its 2025 recruitment exercise.

In a statement released by the Board, CDCFIB clarified that the memo making the rounds, purportedly inviting shortlisted candidates for physical screening and document verification, is fake and did not emanate from the Board.

CDCFIB, via X, stressed that all genuine recruitment updates are published exclusively on its official recruitment portal and verified communication platforms.

