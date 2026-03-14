Lagos secondary schools were rewarded with N20 million scholarship packages and cash prizes for winning the Aketi Bowl II national flag football competition

Education officials commended the organisers for using sports to promote discipline, innovation and holistic student development across schools

Competition organisers praised Lagos schools’ dominance and appealed for stronger government support for secondary school flag football nationwide

Lagos schools that excelled at a national flag football contest received a major boost on Wednesday, March 11, as scholarship awards, cash prizes and trophies were formally presented in recognition of their performance at the 2024 Aketi Bowl II held in Calabar, Cross River State.

The awards ceremony took place at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, where students and officials gathered to celebrate the achievements of the winning teams.

Students from Ikeja Senior Grammar School and Army Cantonment Girls Senior School display trophies won at the 2024 Aketi Bowl II. Photo: FB/LASG

Source: Facebook

According to the Lagos state government in a post on Facebook, the initiative brought together education and sports stakeholders to acknowledge discipline, teamwork and competitive excellence displayed by the students during the tournament.

Scholarship windfall for winning schools

The Nigerian American Football Association and the Nigeria Secondary School Flag Football League rewarded the male and female champions from Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Oshodi and Army Cantonment Girls Senior School, Ojo.

Each winning team received scholarship awards valued at N20 million, a N1 million cash prize and a trophy. Organisers said the package was designed to support academic growth while encouraging continued participation in organised sports.

Officials noted that the competition has become a platform for identifying talent and promoting emerging sports among secondary school students nationwide.

Lagos education officials and sports organisers pose with scholarship award recipients at the presentation ceremony. Photo: FB/LASG

Source: Facebook

State backs sports driven education

Speaking at the event, Jamiu Alli-Balogun praised the organisers for expanding opportunities for young people through sports. He described athletics as an important part of holistic education that supports physical fitness, mental wellbeing and character development. The commissioner said the Lagos State Government would continue to support initiatives that align education with youth development.

The ceremony also highlighted Lagos schools’ consistency at the Aketi Bowl over recent years, reinforcing the state’s reputation for competitive school sports.

Organisers hail Lagos dominance

Lawrence Ojaige, Secretary General of Nigerian American Football Association, expressed satisfaction with the level of play shown by Lagos teams.

He recalled that the state topped both the male and female categories in the competition’s first edition in 2023 and said its absence from the 2025 event was strongly felt.

“Lagos Schools’ absence in the 2025 edition was greatly missed, and I'm sure it was their absence that gave way to other winners,” he said.

Ojaige added that the schools had brought pride to the state and deserved the recognition. He appealed for stronger backing from state governments to sustain the growth of secondary school flag football in future editions, noting its potential to nurture talent and broaden sporting options for students.

Primary school teacher wins N50m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher from Ogun state, took centre stage in Abuja on Tuesday, January 27, after emerging as the Overall Best Teacher in Nigeria for 2025, earning national recognition and life-changing rewards for his years of classroom service.

The award came with N50 million in cash, a brand-new car, and a fully furnished two-bedroom house, placing him at the top of a nationwide selection process that assessed impact, innovation, and dedication to learning.

Source: Legit.ng