Over 1,000 civil society organisations formed a coalition to back Abuja protests by local contractors over unpaid federal debts

The coalition demanded the resignation of Finance Minister of State Doris Uzoka-Anite over alleged failure to implement presidential directives

Contractors warned of possible escalation as debts reportedly exceeded ₦4 trillion and financial pressure mounted

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 1,000 civil society organisations (CSOs) have formed a broad coalition in support of ongoing protests by local contractors in Abuja over unpaid debts allegedly owed by the Federal Government.

The coalition also called for the resignation of the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, accusing her of failing to implement directives aimed at settling the outstanding liabilities and warning of an impending economic crisis if the issue persists.

Groups accuse minister of ignoring presidential directive

In a joint statement issued cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 21, the coalition criticised what it described as the minister’s refusal to act on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for the full payment of debts owed to indigenous contractors.

The statement was signed by representatives of several groups, including the National Vanguard for Accountable and Transparent Democracy (NVATD), Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), Movement for Accountable and Good Governance (MAGGo), National Coalition for Peace, Unity and Progress (NCPUP), and the National Forum of APC Young Professionals (NFAYP), among others.

The coalition described the situation as “economic sabotage”, blaming the protest on what it termed “unwarranted negligence” by the finance ministry.

“This whole situation was avoidable, but for the negligence of the minister, the nation is now witnessing protests that could ground economic activities,” the statement said.

Call for new presidential committee on debt payment

While commending the contractors for their patience and resilience since 2024, the coalition urged President Tinubu to urgently set up a new presidential committee to take over the responsibility of settling the debts.

“We have studied this issue extensively and can say without hesitation that allowing the current handlers to continue poses a serious risk to the economy. The minister should quietly resign to save the country from a looming crisis," the groups said.

They alleged that debts running into more than ₦4 trillion had accumulated since 2024 on projects already completed and, in some cases, commissioned by the federal government.

The coalition further claimed that payments had been selective, despite assurances that warrants would be released once a verified list of contractors was submitted.

Allegations of hardship and selective payments

According to the coalition, many contractors financed government projects through commercial bank loans, leading to severe financial pressure when payments were delayed.

“Some contractors have lost their businesses, while others have suffered serious health challenges due to the strain,” the statement added, accusing the authorities of favouritism in settling obligations.

The groups also expressed concern that previous interventions, including those by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and a presidential directive issued in December, had not yielded the desired outcome.

Contractors warn of escalation if debts persist

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN) resumed its protest in Abuja earlier in the week over the alleged ₦4 trillion debt owed to its members for projects captured in the 2024 budget.

Speaking to journalists at the Ministry of Finance, AICAN president, Mr Jackson Nwosu, warned that the association might be forced to take further action if the payments were not made.

He added that several contractors had defaulted on loans, resulting in the seizure of assets, and appealed to the federal government to urgently resolve the matter to prevent further hardship.

Tinubu, asked to prioritise payment of local contractors

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the National Forum of APC Young Professionals (NFAYP) has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to prioritise clearing up the outstanding debts owed to the indigenous contractors in Nigeria.

The APC made the call in a statement released on Sunday, January 11, following the protracted faceoff between the federal government and the Indigenous contractors.

