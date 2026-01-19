A truck collided with a school minibus in Gauteng province, killing at least 13 children and injuring several others

Authorities confirmed investigations into possible reckless driving by the minibus driver and questioning of the truck driver

President Cyril Ramaphosa and education officials called for improved road safety and support for affected families

At least 13 schoolchildren have died after a truck collided with a school minibus in South Africa’s Gauteng province, authorities confirmed on Monday, January 19, plunging families and communities into grief.

According to AP, preliminary reports showed that 11 children died instantly at the scene, while two others later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Emergency responders working at the scene of the school bus crash in Gauteng province. Photo: AP

Source: AFP

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. in the southwest of Johannesburg as the private minibus was transporting pupils to different primary and secondary schools in the area.

Fatal collision claims young lives

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the minibus attempted to overtake stationary vehicles before crashing head on into an oncoming truck. Police said investigations had commenced to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the truck driver would be questioned as part of the inquiry. Provincial education department minister Matome Chiloane also told reporters that the driver of the school minibus would be investigated for possible reckless driving.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly at the scene to attend to the injured and secure the area. Gauteng Emergency Services said five patients were taken to Sebokeng Hospital, while two others were transported to Kopanong Hospital for additional medical care. The driver of the minibus was also injured and among those hospitalised.

Parents mourn at crash site

Scenes of anguish unfolded as parents arrived at the crash site. Witnesses described mothers and fathers weeping uncontrollably while emergency workers collected school bags, books and scattered stationery from the road.

Authorities said psychosocial support teams would be made available to assist grieving families and affected schools in the days ahead. The scale of the tragedy has renewed concerns over the safety of vehicles used to transport schoolchildren across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep sorrow over the loss of young lives and pledged government support for those affected.

“Our children are the nation’s most precious assets and we must do all we can — from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the report of the tragic schoolbus crash. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The minister of basic education, Siviwe Gwarube, said many school transport accidents were linked to driver error. She urged stricter oversight and called on the Department of Transport to ensure that vehicles conveying pupils are properly maintained and certified roadworthy.

Police said further updates would be provided as investigations continue, while authorities appealed to motorists to exercise caution, especially during early morning hours when school traffic is highest.

Family members killed in catastrophic Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway had claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng