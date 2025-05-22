South Africans braced for tense diplomatic exchanges as President Cyril Ramaphosa met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, fearing a confrontation over controversial allegations

Trump raised claims about white farmer killings in South Africa, but Ramaphosa remained composed, deflecting attempts to escalate tensions

Despite the orchestrated confrontation, Ramaphosa left Washington highlighting progress in trade discussions and efforts to shift U.S. perceptions of South Africa

The atmosphere in South Africa ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday was tense, marked by anxiety and apprehension.

Concerns mounted over how the South African leader might be treated in the Oval Office, with some fearing a harsh public reprimand similar to the one Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received from Trump and Vice President JD Vance three months ago.

A local newspaper encapsulated the mood with the dramatic headline: “Into the mouth of Trump hell.”

During their discussion, Trump confronted Ramaphosa with unsubstantiated claims of widespread killings of white farmers in South Africa.

He also presented a video featuring a fringe South African politician chanting about the killing of white farmers. Despite this, Ramaphosa appeared unfazed by the exchange and later downplayed its intensity.

“You wanted to see drama and something big happening,” Ramaphosa told reporters after the meeting. “I’m sorry that we disappointed you somewhat.”

Ramaphosa’s political background and leadership approach

Ramaphosa, widely regarded in South Africa as a calm and measured leader, has earned a reputation for his composed demeanor.

He made his mark as the African National Congress party’s lead negotiator during the early 1990s, playing a crucial role in dismantling apartheid—the white minority rule that enforced racial segregation for nearly five decades.

Although many viewed him as a natural successor to Nelson Mandela, he missed the opportunity to lead the country in the post-apartheid era. However, after more than a decade away from politics, he returned and assumed the presidency in 2018.

Ramaphosa’s trade mission despite skepticism

Ramaphosa initiated the White House meeting to counter what he described as mischaracterizations of South Africa by the U.S. and to secure vital trade agreements.

However, many South Africans opposed his trip, questioning the logic of visiting an administration that has repeatedly made serious and false allegations about South Africa.

“I honestly don’t understand why Ramaphosa is actually in the United States when Trump has made it very clear how he feels about South Africa,” said Johannesburg college student Dumisani Mnisi.

Orchestrated confrontation and closed-door discussions

Following the meeting, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson described Trump’s presentation of a video and newspaper clippings about farm murders as “an orchestrated show for the cameras.” The actual diplomatic negotiations, they emphasized, took place behind closed doors.

Despite the confrontation, Ramaphosa expressed satisfaction with the discussions and identified several key outcomes from his visit.

Ramaphosa touts diplomatic wins and trade talks

Among Ramaphosa’s stated accomplishments was his apparent success in persuading Trump to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in South Africa in November.

The U.S. had previously announced plans to boycott the event, but Ramaphosa suggested he had initiated a shift in Trump’s stance, acknowledging that changing the American president’s perception of South Africa would likely be “a process.”

Additionally, trade and cooperation discussions commenced between the two nations.

Marking the visit, the South African delegation received souvenirs from the White House, and Trump and Ramaphosa exchanged gifts—each giving the other a book.

“So that was good,” Ramaphosa reacted according to AP news.

S.Africa says talks with Trump aim to salvage trade

