A verified video has shown the aftermath of a deadly explosion at Imambargah Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers

The footage captured scattered footwear, injured worshippers on the ground and frantic calls for help inside the mosque compound

Verification checks confirmed the video was recent, while authorities continued investigating the cause of the blast

Verified footage has emerged showing the immediate aftermath of an explosion that struck a mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.

The blast reportedly killed at least 31 people, though earlier figures placed the death toll lower as authorities continued rescue and identification efforts.

Man cries inconsolably as his relative is confirmed among the victims of the Islamabad bombing. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The video, which has been independently verified by BBC, captures scenes of panic and devastation within the mosque compound.

Footwear is seen scattered across the ground, while several people lie or sit in shock. Others are heard calling out for help as emergency assistance arrives.

Footage confirmed from Islamabad mosque

Verification checks, including reverse image searches and location analysis, confirmed that the footage is recent and authentic.

The explosion occurred at Imambargah Khadijatul Kubra, a Shiite mosque located in the Tarlai area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The visuals align with eyewitness accounts from the scene, which described worshippers caught in chaos moments after the blast.

Injured worshippers sit and lie on the ground following the mosque blast. Photo: X

Source: Twitter

The condition of the compound and the presence of injured victims in the footage support reports that the explosion happened during prayers, when the mosque was crowded.

Security agencies and emergency responders were seen moving victims to hospitals, some of whom were in critical condition.

Officials have warned that casualty figures may change as investigations and medical assessments continue.

Investigation into blast ongoing

Authorities said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Security officials are examining whether the incident involved a suicide attacker or an improvised explosive device, though no group has claimed responsibility.

The blast has drawn national and international attention, coming amid heightened security concerns in Pakistan following recent militant attacks in several regions.

Government officials have condemned the incident and pledged a thorough investigation.

13 children die instantly as truck crashes into bus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 13 schoolchildren have died after a truck collided with a minibus in South Africa’s Gauteng province, authorities confirmed on Monday, January 19, plunging families and communities into grief.

According to AP, preliminary reports showed that 11 children died instantly at the scene, while two others later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. in the southwest of Johannesburg as the private minibus was transporting pupils to different primary and secondary schools in the area.

Family members killed in Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn multi-vehicle collision on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway had claimed the lives of a father, mother, and their young child.

The accident, described as catastrophic, occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling via the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng