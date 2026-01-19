The Guguwar Hausawa Tsantsa Movement has requested federal recognition, separating Hausa and Fulani identities nationwide

But the Hausa community in Anambra rejected the separation, emphasising constitutional unity and decades of intermarriage

A local leader further warned that formal separation could complicate governance, traditional rulership, and national record-keeping

The Hausa community in Anambra state has said it is not backing the Guguwar Hausawa Tsantsa Movement seeking recognition of Hausa and Fulani as separate nationalities in national records.

Guguwar Hausawa Tsantsa Movement, in a letter signed by its coordinator, Hajiya Kaltume Alumbe Jitami, titled "Open Letter to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Hausawa of Nigeria Officially Request the Separation of Hausa and Fulani National," requested that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should recognize and separate the Hausa and Fulani communities in all federal matters.

The group noted that for decades, the identity and interests of Hausawa have been merged with those of the Fulani, resulting in disadvantages in education, employment, and political representation.

Hausawa demand separate federal recognition from Fulani

The group said that Hausawa people are ready to support President Tinubu’s second-term bid, provided that their demand for clear administrative and official recognition of Hausawa as distinct from Fulani is granted.

It said, "We respectfully request that all federal activities, including employment, NECO and WAEC examinations, vocational and technical certifications such as MBais and NABTEC, and all higher institutions of learning, adopt policies that clearly distinguish between Hausa and Fulani candidates in selection, promotion, and appointments. A formal government circular should be issued to enforce this policy."

"Traditional marriage rites, census exercises in the Northwestern states, should be conducted in a manner that distinctly identifies and determines the population of Hausa and Fulani communities separately. Accurate data is essential for fair representation, equitable resource allocation, and national planning."

"We further demand that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and electoral authorities ensure that Hausa identity is clearly stated on national identity cards and voters’ cards, with the word “Hausa” boldly written to prevent misclassification and loss of identity."

The group noted that the request is not intended to promote division or hostility but to ensure justice, fairness, and protection of the rights of Hausawa in Nigeria, adding that clear recognition of the identity will strengthen national unity by addressing long-standing grievances through lawful and administrative means.

"Separating Hausa and Fulani in federal records and processes will promote transparency and fairness in appointments, promotions, and selections. It will also reduce tension and misunderstanding in public institutions by ensuring that merit and representation are assessed within the correct ethnic context."

"Our support for President Tinubu’s second term is conditional and principled. Granting this request will demonstrate his commitment to inclusivity, equity, and respect for the diverse identities that make up the Nigerian federation."

"We urge the federal government to treat this appeal with urgency and sincerity. Implementing this request will be a historic step toward restoring confidence among Hausawa communities and ensuring that our population, contributions, and rights are properly acknowledged," the group added.

Hausa in Anambra oppose division from Fulani

Meanwhile, the Hausa community in Anambra has distanced itself from this idea, describing it as mission impossible.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Nnewi, on Saturday, January 17, Sarki Salihu Suleiman, Northern community leader in Nnewi, says the Hausa community in Anambra does not support the move.

According to him, "Anybody is entitled to his own opinion. But in handling matters of this nature, we must follow the constitution - we must look at what the constitution says about it. I don't think the constitution of Nigeria makes provision for such."

"Since Nigeria's independence in 1960, it has been like that. There has been this unification between the Hausa and Fulani ethnic nationalities."

"We have 19 states in northern Nigeria. In local government areas and communities within these states, Hausa and Fulani nationalities are living together as one indivisible people. One will hardly know who is who. There is hardly any family in northern Nigeria where Hausa and Fulani people do not intermarry, bearing children together. So, who are we separating from who? We're one people, and the separation they're talking about is not necessary."

"In Adamawa state, where I come from, we have as many as 116 language nationalities. Should these groups also agitate for distinct recognition and treatment in national records?"

"Since independence in 1960, there has been no typical Hausa man who has ruled Nigeria - it is either Fulani or Nupe. If you go to Kano, the lineage(s) of the Emir of Kano are traditionally Fulani. It is so in Sokoto, where the Sultan is traditionally Fulani."

"If, for instance, we decide to separate Fulani from Hausa and treat them as separate people, it means that in places like Kano, Sokoto, etc, we have to separate the institution of the monarchy from the citizens. How is it going to be? Over eighty percent of Hausa people intermarry with the Fulani and bear children."

"So, for the entire Hausa community in Nnewi, we're not part of the request, and we cannot at any time request for separation of Hausa ethnic nationality from Fulani in national records."

Hausa culture and traditions: Key facts

The Hausa are one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups, largely found in the northwest and known for their rich customs, strong Islamic influence, language, and historical roots in ancient city‑states.

Their traditions include rites of passage like naming and marriage ceremonies, extended family living in compounds called gidaje, polygamy, respect for elders, and diverse crafts such as farming, weaving, and leatherwork.

Hausa identity also shines in food like tuwo and suya, distinctive flowing attire for men and women, and cultural storytelling, music, and festivals that preserve community values and heritage.

