Uzor Arukwe responded to rumours linking him romantically with Bambam after their movie sparked online speculation

The Nollywood actor revealed the careful questions he asked before filming certain scenes to avoid causing problems in her home

Arukwe also addressed claims that their on-screen chemistry went beyond acting, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has spoken out about rumours linking him romantically with actress and reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam.

The actor addressed the controversy during an interview with BBC Igbo, where he clarified that the movie they acted in together was the first time he had ever met the actress.

Arukwe breaks silence on allegations about Bambam’s troubled marriage. Credit: @uzkorarukwe, @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

According to Arukwe, he was careful and respectful while filming love scenes with Bambam because he was aware that she is married.

“Before I touched her, I asked her if there was any way I could touch her that her husband wouldn’t like or that might cause problems at home,” he said.

“I usually meet my female colleagues to ask them how far is too far? If I put my hands here, will your husband get annoyed? If I touch you in this manner, will your husband criticise it?” he further explained.

Uzor highlighted that he made the request to ensure that nothing done on set would create issues in her marriage.

However, shortly after the movie was released, rumours began circulating on social media claiming that both actors were romantically involved.

Arukwe said he was surprised by the allegations, noting that some people even claimed they had slept together and were secretly dating.

“That movie was the first time I had ever met her. But people started saying we slept together and were dating, which was completely false,” he said.

The actor stressed that the rumours are not true and maintained that his relationship with Bambam was strictly professional.

Bambam is married to fellow reality TV star Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A. Arukwe added that the online discussions likely grew because many people were aware of her marriage.

Despite the speculation, he insisted that nothing happened between them outside their roles in the film.

Watch the interview below:

Uzor Arukwe trends online amid Bambam's marriage rumours

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

darecipequeen said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Uzor abeg oooo. This your igbo bara aba."

byutifulfaces_cosmeticstore said:

"There’s no need to explain actually.. it’s only in Nigeria that married women are limited to certain roles."

sasha.naati said:

"Bambams and teddy As alleged separation has got nothing to do with her acting career. You guys want to downplay her excellent craft by trying to steer up this useless narratives. Whenever a woman gets her spot on the limelight and her marriage happens to fall off, it suddenly her fault cos she’s rich or famous. Bam bam and teddy A are the only ppl who know what’s happening in their marriage. So yall rest."

la_dutchezz said:

"Is it the Achalugo movie that he talking about, I don't remember it being intense or having so many kissing scene so what exactly is the issue."

loretine_global_empire said:

"They did nothing in that movie na, their role was decently done ✅ uzor and bam bam are very respectable and reputable actors."

helen_hook_ said:

"At this point, I don hear uzor side and media side, na Tinubu fault guys."

bumsy4life said:

"No bother explain dey must have been having problems before."

chyddo said:

"This interview was very unnecessary, you can’t really tell what caused their issues, you guys were not even romantic in that movie to the point of it breaking a home.."

Arukwe responds after being accused of destroying Bambam’s marriage. Credit: @uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe fires back over advice to stay away from Bambam

Legit.ng earlier reported that an X user has advised Uzor Arukwe to stay away from acting with Bambam amid her marriage saga with Teddy A.

The actor had been blamed for the marital tension between Bambam and Teddy A as he reacted to the allegation.

Many applauded him for his reaction to what the X user said about his relationship with the actress.

Source: Legit.ng