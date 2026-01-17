Unknown gunmen killed a woman and her six children in a midnight attack in Kano

Residents described the incident as one of the most horrifying attacks in the area and remained in shock

Kano police ordered a full investigation and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators

Residents of Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters in Kano metropolis have been thrown into deep mourning following the killing of a woman and her six children by unknown gunmen in a gruesome overnight attack.

The assailants reportedly stormed the residence of Haruna Bashir at Dorayi Gidan Kwari on Friday, attacking members of the household with dangerous weapons and killing all seven victims on the spot.

Community shocked by brutal attack

Residents described the incident as one of the most horrifying attacks ever witnessed in the area, saying the community remains traumatised by the scale and brutality of the killings.

The victims were identified as Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her children: Maimuna, 17; Aisha, 16; Bashir, 13; Abubakar, 10; Faruk, 7; and Abdussalam, aged about one and a half years.

A resident of the area, Kabiru Ibrahim, said the community was still struggling to comprehend how an entire family could be wiped out in such a manner.

“We are still in shock. Nobody can explain why an entire household was wiped out or who carried out such a terrible act,” Ibrahim said.

Bodies evacuated to hospital

Ibrahim disclosed that the bodies of the victims were evacuated to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed them dead.

According to residents, the attack occurred quietly, with no immediate indication of the motive behind the killings, raising fears and anxiety among neighbours.

Police order full investigation

Confirming the incident, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Kiyawa stated that the Criminal Investigation Department of the command had commenced a thorough probe to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The command extends its condolences to the family and the people of Dorayi Chiranchi. We assure the public that investigation has begun and justice will be served,” he said.

The police urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could aid the investigation.

