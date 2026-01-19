A former transport union leader, Kazeem Oyewole, was reportedly killed by hoodlums in Osogbo, Osun state

The attack was said to have occurred at Elelede Junction on Sunday afternoon, sparking tension among residents

Police confirmed that investigations had begun as NURTW members moved across motor parks in search of the killers

Reports indicated that some yet-to-be identified hoodlums had killed Kazeem Oyewole, a former unit chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Osogbo, Osun state. The attack was said to have taken place around Elelede Junction on Sunday afternoon.

According to The Cable, Oyewole, who served as the part-time chairman of the NURTW Aregbe unit between 2018 and 2022, was reportedly assaulted by the hoodlums. The exact circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear at the time of reporting.

Eyewitness account of the incident

A resident, who claimed to have witnessed the incident from a distance and requested anonymity for security reasons, explained that the hoodlums had stationed themselves at Elelede Junction. They were allegedly extorting money from passersby under the guise of raising funds for a proposed carnival.

The resident said a motorcycle carrying two passengers arrived at the scene and was stopped by the hoodlums, which led to a fight.

“I heard gunshots. They later identified one of the two persons who were attacked as Kazeem,” the resident said.

“Later, they brought big stones and smashed the head of a man identified as Kazeem. He died on the spot.

“The other person, however, escaped from the scene of the attack with an open wound. After the incident, the hoodlums fled before police arrived.”

Victim identified as Oyewole

A shop owner at Elelede Junction, identified simply as Basira, told Punch that some NURTW members later confirmed the victim as Oyewole.

Following the incident, some NURTW members reportedly moved round motor parks in Osogbo in search of the killers. This development was said to have sparked tension across the state.

Abiodun Ojelabi, spokesperson for the Osun police command, stated that officers had been mobilised to the scene and that an investigation had commenced into the killing.

In November 2025, Adeboye Ademoroti, NURTW chairman of unit 1 in Ilesa, Osun state, was shot dead by gunmen.

