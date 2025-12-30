Yobe Local Government Chairman Dies in Egypt, Details Emerge

The Chairman of Yusufari Local Government Area in Yobe State, Alhaji Baba Abba Aji, has died after a prolonged illness

The Chairman of Yusufari Local Government Area (LGA) in Yobe State, Alhaji Baba Abba Aji, has died. A family source told Daily Trust that the chairman passed away on Sunday, December 28 after a prolonged illness in a private hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

Confirming the death, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Yobe State chapter, Hon. Bukar Adamu, said the late chairman had battled with a prolonged illness before his demise.

According to Dailytrust, he confirmed that the deceased had already been buried in Cairo in line with Islamic rites.

On behalf of the 16 local government chairmen in Yobe State, Hon. Bukar Adamu expressed sympathy to the government and people of the state. He said:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Yobe State Government, Yusufari Local Government and the family of the deceased over this great loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Where is Yobe state located?

Yobe State, located in northeastern Nigeria, was created on August 27, 1991, from the western part of Borno State. Its capital is Damaturu, and it covers about 45,502 km, making it one of Nigeria’s largest states by land area.

Yobe shares borders with Borno, Bauchi, Jigawa, Gombe, and the Republic of Niger. The state has 17 Local Government Areas, including Potiskum, Nguru, and Yusufari. Known as the “Pride of the Sahel,” Yobe lies within the Sudano-Sahelian vegetation zone, facing challenges of desertification and drought.

With a population estimated at 3.6 million in 2022, agriculture and livestock remain its economic backbone.

What to know about Egypt where the LG chairman died?

Egypt, officially known as the Arab Republic of Egypt, is a transcontinental country linking northeast Africa with southwest Asia through the Sinai Peninsula. Its capital and largest city is Cairo, while Alexandria serves as a major port.

Egypt covers about 1,001,450 km² and has a population of over 110 million (2025 estimate), making it the most populous Arab nation. The Nile River, the world’s longest, runs through the country and has sustained its civilisation for millennia.

Arabic is the official language, and Islam is the dominant religion. Egypt’s economy relies on tourism, agriculture, natural gas, and the Suez Canal.

