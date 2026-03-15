Nicki Minaj recently took legal action against Nigerian influencer Dr Penking over alleged cyberbullying.

The dispute began after Dr Penking shared an old video of the rapper with a controversial caption

Both parties have responded publicly, sparking online debate and anticipation over the court battle

US rapper Nicki Minaj has filed a lawsuit against Nigerian social media influencer Dr Penking over alleged cyberbullying and copyright infringement.

The controversy began when Dr Penking shared an old video of Minaj on X last Saturday, captioning it: “Nicki Minaj should understand that she has gotten old and retire.”

Nigerian influencer faces legal action from Nicki Minaj. Credit: @nickiminaj, @drpenking

Source: Instagram

In response, Minaj questioned whether he had permission to use the video, which she filmed years ago, before allegedly using it to harass her. She then informed him that he had been added to her lawsuit.

“Do you have permission to use this video that I filmed years ago to harass me on this or any platform? You’ve just been added to the suit,” Minaj wrote.

Shortly after that, Dr Penking deleted the video and reacted publicly on X, saying he and his team were ready for the legal battle.

He defended his post, citing freedom of speech and expression, and insisted there was nothing harassing about his comment.

“Is she old? Yes, she is 43. There is nothing harassing about this. It is publicly accessible information on Wikipedia. Should she retire? I think she should. That’s my personal opinion, and I stand by it,” Penking wrote. “I will not be bullied or intimidated by Nicki Minaj or any other ‘celebrity.’”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Nicki Minaj's reported lawsuit

The lawsuit has sparked a debate online about freedom of expression versus cyberbullying.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

"@_korede_ said:You’re right about the freedom of speech. But You shouldn’t have deleted it if you were really looking forward to it."

@oophoenix11 said:

"You’re right about the freedom of speech, I believe that totally, but do you have the freedom to share her personal video with that caption on your page? This is where lawyers who are the subject matter expert can help us out on. Wish you all the best bro."

@curator_hub: said:

"Nicki at 43 still dropping heat while your team is busy drafting imaginary papers Freedom of speech? Yes. Freedom from clout-chasing docs? Also yes. She ain’t retiring till the Barbz say so keep waiting on that lawsuit mail tho."

@sippyminaj said:

"Nobody and I mean NOBODY asked u ur opinion on this! You know people use her age as a drag which is what ur doing now! Imagine telling anyone in any career that they are in they should retire at 40?!?!? How does THEE NICKI MINAJ retire as the one of the most talked about celebrity’s in the world? That African education has failed you! You and your culture are small minded living in patriarchal norms where yall still belittle women because you can’t fathom a woman being more successful than a man!"

@Capitan_Minaj said:

"You will have to sell even your grandmas land to pay her."

Nicki Minaj takes legal action against cyberbullying claims. Credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj speaks on Nigerian Christians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj explained why she publicly spoke about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria during a surprise appearance at AmericaFest on December 21, 2025.

The rapper cited her personal ties to Nigeria, mentioning that her pastor is Nigerian and that she has lots of Nigerian friends.

She expressed deep concern over reports of kidnappings and attacks on churchgoers, vowing to speak up for Christians worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng