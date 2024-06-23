The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo State has sanctioned a Christ Apostolic Church branch after its assault against a Muslim family in Iseyin

Apostle Sunday Ogundairo, CAN Chairman in Iseyin Local Government Area, confirmed the sanctions against the pastor

A video circulating widely depicted members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imuse, Iseyin, allegedly assaulting Mr. Sulaimon AbdulAzeez and his wives

Ibadan, Oyo state- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo State has penalized a Christ Apostolic Church branch following violent assaults on a Muslim family in Iseyin.

Apostle Sunday Ogundairo, Chairman of CAN in Iseyin Local Government Area, disclosed this on Sunday, June 23 that the Christian organization has been engaging with Muslim leaders in the town. He also confirmed that the pastor has faced sanctions from CAN.

President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh Photo credit: Daniel Okoh

Source: Facebook

He said:

"I have personally visited Islamic scholars in Iseyinland, appealing to them to temper their displeasure.

"It's evident that the pastor was at fault. CAN in Iseyin has also disciplined the pastor and instructed him to find an alternative location for his church.

"This issue began last year, and we have consistently resolved similar incidents before the recent one that occurred on Sunday."

Apostle Ogundairo reassured that ongoing discussions with the Muslim community aim to maintain peace, Daily Trust reported.

A widely circulated video showed the pastor and members of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imuse, Iseyin, allegedly assaulting Mr. Sulaimon AbdulAzeez and his two wives, who were in seclusion.

Victim recounts ordeal

The victims recounted how the pastor allegedly engaged soldiers to attack them for reportedly slaughtering a ram facing the church.

AbdulAzeez informed Sahara Reporters that his pregnant wife had been severely beaten and forcibly taken onto the church premises by the pastor, while his other wifesustained head injuries.

The attacks took place on Eid day and have been criticized by the Muslim Rights Council (MURIC), CAN, and other religious organizations.

Prof. Isiaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC, explained that a dispute over noise levels between the Muslim family and the church led to the intervention of the king of Iseyin.

Nigerian varsity student tortured by colleagues dies

In another report, an unidentified male student of Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo, Oyo state, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of fellow students.

Legit.ng gathers that the tragic incident happened inside the Shepherd Inn hostel on the university campus.

Source: Legit.ng