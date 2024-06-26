The Oyo State government launched a portal on June 25 to recruit 7,000 teachers for public primary schools

Nureni Adeniran, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, said the portal went live at 6pm

This initiative includes support services for applicants to address issues encountered during the online application process

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State government launched a portal on Tuesday, June 25, to recruit 7,000 teachers for public primary schools in the state.

Nureni Adeniran, the chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, said the portal will go live at 6pm.

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, begins teacher job recruitment Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, this initiative aims to reduce unemployment. Candidates will need to register using their email, phone number, and National Identification Number, among other details, to find suitable positions as teachers or caregivers.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The Oyo State government aims to increase job opportunities in the basic education sector and for those interested in caregiving roles. Education is a key focus of Governor Seyi Makinde's administration.

"To harness the state's potential, we are hiring new primary school teachers. “Education is a major pillar of Governor Seyi Makinde's administration.

"We are committed to an inclusive government that will harness the valuable potentials within the State, which is why we are hiring new primary school teachers.”

Adeniran also mentioned that applicants can report any issues or challenges faced during the online application process through the support service using the phone number and email provided on the website, The Guardian reported.

Adeniran advised applicants to upload all necessary documents, emphasising that the recruitment process will be transparent, fair, credible, and merit-based.

Applicants cautioned against scammers

Adeniran warned applicants to beware of scammers, reiterating that the only portal for job applications is the one provided above.

The board chairman stressed that the entire application process is free of charge, and no staff or non-staff member is authorised to collect money from any applicant.

Makinde approves Oba Olakunleyin as the 43rd Olubadan

In another development, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state had approved the nomination of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Legit.ng reported that the governor's nod is the culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the state's extant laws regarding ascension to royal thrones.

Source: Legit.ng