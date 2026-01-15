An independent civic group cleared Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy Ngozi Odu of wrongdoing after a 72-hour forensic review of impeachment allegations

The Good Governance Advocacy Centre described the impeachment notice as politically motivated, weak, and unsupported by verifiable facts

GGAC warned that procedural flaws and the rush to impeachment threatened democratic stability and called for dialogue and suspension of proceedings

An independent civic group has cleared Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state of any wrongdoing.

The group described ongoing impeachment proceedings against him and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, as a politically motivated witch-hunt rather than a legitimate constitutional process.

The Good Governance Advocacy Centre (GGAC) said a 72-hour forensic review of the impeachment notice and related allegations found no evidence of gross misconduct capable of sustaining the removal of either official.

Dr Zaccheus Ocha, country representative of GGAC, said in a statement issued on Thursday, January 15:

“The Good Governance Advocacy Centre has concluded, after an exhaustive independent review, that there is no act of gross misconduct established against Governor Siminalayi Fubara or his deputy."

Allegations deemed politically motivated

GGAC described the impeachment notice as “manifestly weak, speculative and politically motivated,” noting that the claims were either unsupported by verifiable facts or fell within the discretionary powers of the executive branch.

“What is presented as impeachment is, in substance, a political project aimed at personal and factional gains, not the protection of constitutional order,” the group said.

The review examined the text of the impeachment notice, cited financial records, relevant constitutional provisions, and public actions of the executive since the administration’s inauguration, concluding that none of the claims met the threshold for “grave violation or misconduct” as envisaged under Section 188 of the Constitution.

Impeachment linked to Wike-Fubara feud

GGAC further linked the proceedings to lingering political tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, describing the impeachment as part of a post-transition power struggle rather than an accountability measure.

“The pattern of events in Rivers State suggests that the impeachment proceedings are not occurring in a political vacuum,” the statement said.

They added:

“Legislative actions against Governor Fubara are deeply rooted in the post-transition power tussle following the exit of the former governor and the resistance to the governor’s efforts to assert institutional independence.”

The watchdog warned that using impeachment as a political weapon threatens democratic stability in Rivers and nationally.

“Disagreements between former and incumbent political leaders cannot be resolved through the abuse of constitutional mechanisms. Impeachment is an extraordinary remedy, not a weapon for enforcing loyalty or settling succession disputes,” GGAC said.

Procedural flaws raise concerns

GGAC criticised the speed at which the impeachment process was initiated, highlighting what it described as “clear procedural red flags,” including insufficient time for response and signs of a predetermined outcome.

“The rush to impeachment, without sincere effort at dialogue or reconciliation, reinforces the conclusion that the process is punitive rather than corrective,” the statement noted.

The organisation warned that continuing with the proceedings could plunge Rivers state into instability, divert attention from governance, and undermine economic and security priorities.

It called on lawmakers to suspend the process immediately and pursue dialogue with stakeholders, civil society, and traditional leaders.

Democracy and public trust at stake

GGAC also urged national institutions to monitor the situation closely, emphasising that impeachment processes must be guided strictly by law rather than political influence.

“The credibility of Nigeria’s democracy depends on how power is exercised and restrained. When impeachment becomes a bargaining chip in elite power struggles, public trust in democratic institutions is eroded,” the group said.

The watchdog promised to release its full analytical report to lawmakers, stakeholders, and the public, insisting that transparency, restraint, and adherence to constitutional norms are the only paths to democratic stability in Rivers state.

