President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian artistes who recorded major wins at the 9th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards and described their success as evidence of the growing reach and influence of Nigeria’s creative industry.

The President said the strong showing by Nigerian performers at the continental event reflected the depth of talent within the country and the increasing global acceptance of its music.

He noted that the achievements projected Nigeria’s culture positively and reinforced the role of young creatives in shaping the nation’s image abroad.

Nigeria dominates continental awards stage

Nigeria emerged as one of the biggest winners at the ceremony, which held in Lagos from January 7 to 11, 2026. Lagos was officially named host city by the African Union Commission in April 2025.

Rema clinched Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African RnB and Soul. Burna Boy won Album of the Year, while Shallipopi claimed Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration with Burna Boy. Phyno was named Best African Hip Hop, Qing Madi won Most Promising Artiste, and Yemi Alade took Best Soundtrack. Chella received African Fans’ Favourite, while Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye were honoured with the AFRIMA Legendary Award.

Tinubu said the collective success of the artistes was built on years of dedication and consistency. He said platforms such as AFRIMA had become important avenues for African talents to compete and gain recognition at the highest level.

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for their remarkable achievements at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards. Your success on this great continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a strong reflection of the depth of talent, creativity and hard work that define Nigeria's music industry.

“You have not only won awards; you have projected our culture, amplified the voice of our youths and strengthened Nigeria's creative identity across the continent and beyond. I commend each of you for your dedication and urge you to continue to use your talents to inspire hope, unity and pride, while contributing meaningfully to the growth of our creative economy and the development of our nation,” he said.

Lagos praised for hosting success

The President also commended Lagos State for hosting the event, describing the outing as well organised and impactful. He praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state government for providing a safe and welcoming environment for artistes, delegates, and guests.

“I commend Lagos State for once again proving its capacity as Africa's creative and entertainment capital. I congratulate the Lagos State Government and His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the excellent hosting of Africa's global music awards and for providing a safe, vibrant and welcoming environment for delegates, artistes and guests from across the continent,” he said.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and the creative economy. He said music and other creative sectors had strong potential to generate jobs, attract tourism, and boost national revenue.

The 9th AFRIMA featured more than 1,200 artistes and stakeholders from at least 48 African countries. Activities included industry sessions, live performances for thousands of fans, and a grand finale where winners received the gold plated AFRIMA trophy.

