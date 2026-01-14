Princess Adedoja Adeyemi has said that while Alaafin Abimbola Akeem Owoade is in infancy on the stool, 'the throne he represents is not in infancy and should be respected'

The princess, a former Miss Oyo, cautioned that "diplomacy and unity are better than creating unnecessary rifts"

Adedoja's intervention followed an incident at Agodi Government House, Ibadan, where Oba Owoade extended his hand to greet Oba Adewolu Ladoja while the Olubadan was seated

Ibadan, Oyo State - Adedoja Adeyemi, daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, has expressed her displeasure over the negative narrative circulating about Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the current Alaafin of Oyo.

Legit.ng recalls that tension briefly arose on Monday, January 12, during the 2026 Inter-Faith Gathering at the Secretariat’s Grand Space in Ibadan, when Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, appeared to snub Alaafin Owoade.

Adedoja Adeyemi, daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, speaks out after a viral video showed Olubadan ignoring His Majesty Abimbola Owoade's greeting.

The Alaafin extended his hand in greeting, but the gesture was not reciprocated. The Olubadan proceeded to greet other dignitaries before taking his seat.

The incident quickly became a topic of public discussion, with varying opinions on traditional protocol, hierarchy, and the expected conduct of royal institutions at official events. Some social media users described the moment as unfortunate, while others cautioned against drawing conclusions without a full understanding of long-established customs. Many noted that such exchanges could shape perceptions of respect and decorum among traditional rulers.

Adedoja Adeyemi speaks on Alaafin Owoade

Reacting to the controversy, Adedoja warned against underestimating Alaafin Owoade, emphasising that he had no intention of disrespecting anyone during the event.

She wrote on her known X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, January 13:

"I do not like the narrative being pushed about Alaafin Owoade. Rather, I think he is being underestimated. Young, straight from the diaspora, quiet, seemingly non-confrontational. While Kabiesi still has a lot to learn because he is at infancy on the stool, the throne he represents is not at infancy and should be respected.

She continued:

"I do not want to believe there is an agenda against him. I also believe he did not intend to disrespect anyone during his recent outing. If, however, something was amiss, it is the responsibility of fellow kings to call him to order in a manner that is discreet and non-embarrassing. Yes, Yoruba kings traditionally correct one another privately."

Oyo princess calls for diplomacy and unity amid a controversial viral clip involving Alaafin Owoade and Olubadan.

Adedoja added:

"Mutual respect goes a long way. Diplomacy and unity are better than creating unnecessary rifts. So help our traditional rulers in Yoruba land. May the wisdom of our ancestors never depart from you all."

