The EFCC operatives and officials of the NCoS have reportedly clashed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, January 2

Reports indicated that the clash was about who would be in charge of the security of the former AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami

Malami, who was earlier remanded at the Kuje correctional centre, was in the court to hear his bail application on Friday

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and those of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have threatened to shoot each other at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, January 2.

The clash between the two security agencies was said to have happened over the trial of the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation (AFG) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Why EFCC, NCoS operatives clash

According to Leadership, the confrontations between the operatives of the two agencies were about who should be in charge of security when the trial of the former minister was going on. The court, on Tuesday, December 30, ordered the remand of the former minister at the Kuje correctional centre till January 2, for the hearing of his bail application.

The confrontations happened at the entrance of the court. They were said to have stopped some journalists from gaining access to the courtroom. The former minister, along with his son, Abdullaziz and one Asabe Bashir, were facing trial over the allegations of fraud.

However, the court subsequently suspended the hearing of Malami and others till January 7.

List of properties traced to Malami

Earlier reports indicated that the EFCC discovered 41 properties linked to Malami. The report indicated that the properties included hotels, residential buildings, schools, lands and a printing press, which are located in Kano, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The properties of the former minister in Kebbi state are valued at N162,195,950,000, while the ones in Kano state are estimated to be N16,011,800,000. His assets in the FCT are said to be worth N34,685,000,000.

Nigerians speak on Malami's trial

Nigerians have started reacting to the hearing of the former minister at the court on Friday, January 2.

Below are some of their reactions:

Eze Ndi Anambra said the former minister would be released one day:

"One thing is sure, after all these garagara, you people must surely release him one day."

Diamond called for justice in the case:

"This case should be fast-forwarded and let justice be served; no time for delaying."

Olanrewaju Idowu gave a thumbs-up:

"Good for him. Let him be ready to return the stolen wealth."

Yusuf Jameel commented:

"Let him return to Kuje prison and continue to enjoy his ₦8 Billion. No amount of bluffing from him and his lawyers should allow this man to enjoy 1 minute of peace."

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

