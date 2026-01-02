Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has got Nigerians talking after claiming that he cannot be questioned now, even if he were a terrorist financier

The governor made the claim while speaking in an interview amid the prosecution of his commissioner for finance by the EFCC

Governor Bala accused the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and other unnamed persons within the federal government of being behind the petition, prosecution, and said it was to pressure him to join the APC

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and some unnamed persons in the federal government of leading the campaign of political persecution, intimidation and and abuse of power to destroy him.

The governor alleged that the FCT Minister had threatened to "put fire" in his state and that he had been influencing court processes, including the one involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and his finance commissioner, security agencies and petitions.

EFCC prosecutes Bauchi commissioner for finance

The allegation was from the ongoing prosecution of Yakubu Adamu, the Bauchi Commissioner for Finance, by the EFCC over the allegation of terrorism financing, with a total of $9.7 million.

Adamu and other senior officials from the state were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, December 31. The charges against him border on conversion of public funds, conspiracy and terrorism financing. Governor Bala was also implicated in the matter.

Speaking on the prosecution in an interview on Channels TV, the governor alleged that the development was to pressure him to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that the FCT minister was a major influencer in the dilemma.

Nigerians react to Governor Bala's claim

However, a clip of the interview in which the governor noted that "even if I am a terrorist, I shouldn't be questioned now because I have immunity," has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Omo Ogun called for the removal of the governor's immunity:

"It's high time that governors and deputy governors are stripped of their immunity. That right should only be reserved for the President and Vice President. These governors abuse their office with this right. If we truly want to see the federating states grow, there should be no immunity for governors and deputy governors. This way, they can be held accountable for their actions while in office. We can't be waiting for between 4 and 8 years to make them accountable. It is a disservice to the citizens they serve. This is what makes the governors see themselves as emperors in the country."

Oladele faulted the governor:

"Imagine saying all this on live TV, with nothing anyone can do about it?"

A.A. Alhaji wrote:

"When he leaves, and efcc carry am, we go dey talk say na witch-hunts."

Gboyega Agunlejika called for accountability:

"This mentality is dangerous. Govs should have a responsible perception of the immunity matter. The goal is to prevent distractions and not accountability or make them unquestionable. Even without being taken to court, Govs have a responsibility to model desirable behaviour."

