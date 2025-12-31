The actress has set a strict boundary for road travel, stating she will not go further than a trip from Lagos to Ibadan

Shaffy cited the current state of Nigerian roads and safety concerns as the primary reasons for her "No Road" policy

The movie star admitted that her refusal to travel by road has led friends to stop inviting her to certain events

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has opened up on the reason she avoids travelling on Nigerian roads.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality VJ Adams, the screen diva revealed that she avoids road trips in Nigeria, particularly when the journey goes beyond Lagos to Ibadan.

According to the actress, her reluctance has nothing to do with laziness or convenience, but everything to do with safety, infrastructure, and peace of mind.

Shaffy Bello says she will not go further than a trip from Lagos to Ibadan. Photos: Shaffy Bello.

Source: Instagram

The actress explained that while she enjoys road trips abroad, the situation is very different in Nigeria. For her, travelling long distances by road within the country simply does not feel reassuring.

“I prefer water and air transportation. I don’t like road trips. I can do road trips abroad but in Nigeria, no, thank you,” she said.

Bello pointed out that poor road conditions and security concerns play a major role in her decision, adding that she feels safer using air or marine transport when moving around Nigeria.

She disclosed that once a journey is farther than Lagos to Ibadan, she automatically declines, no matter the occasion.

“I can only consider road trips in Nigeria if the person I’m going to see is extremely dear to me,” she said.

According to her, friends and associates now understand her stance so well that they no longer bother inviting her to distant events.

“And everybody knows me now. They go, ‘Don’t invite her, she won’t come.’ Once it is farther than Ibadan, count me out,” she added.

Beyond the humour, the actress admitted that her decision has affected her social life in ways people may not realise.

She explained that turning down invitations because of travel distance has made her miss weddings, celebrations, and important gatherings, but she has learned to prioritise her comfort and safety.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Shaffy Bello's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@OlaDesire__ shared:

“Everybody knows me, ‘don’t invite her; she won’t come’” I need that to change in 2027, I’m not ready for it next year, unfortunately It’s not a good enough tag tho"

@Kolawole93 commented:

"You don't like road trips, you prefer flight and water, mummy you fit be Spider-Man cousin or Iyemọja associate ooo… because those options dey more deadly pass road trips At the end of the day, na God dey safe person"

@in0sl33p shared:

"I swear! Anything wey don dey pass Ibadan/Ogun state, make we do video call instead abeg!!!"

@abiodun_iskilu stated:

"Same here. I can’t drive outside lagos fr and again if I have to drive around Ogun state it has to be agbara axis and sango that’s all. I can’t drive pass those places"

Shaffy Bello admits that her refusal to travel by road has led friends to stop inviting her to certain events. Photos: Shaffy Bello.

Source: Instagram

Shaffy Bello vows to confront disrespectful youth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaffy Bello, in a 2024 interview with Stephanie Coker, stated that she would descend on young people who disrespect her and call her by name.

The actress was asked if she had encountered Gen Z who called her by name, and in response, she said she had.

She noted that the Igbos are not like the Yorubas when it comes to showing respect, but they are not disrespectful. They call elderly women "aunts".

Source: Legit.ng