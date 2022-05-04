There is a strong allegation that the southwest was behind the exit of Kemi Adeosun, the former finance minister, from office

The claim was made on Tuesday, May 3, by Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate's committee on Army

Ndume on Tuesday, May 3, alleged that the southwest pushed Adeosun out with the trivial matter of her NYSC certificate

Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate's committee on the Nigerian Army, has alleged that the southwest was behind the exit of a former finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, from office.

According to the Borno federal lawmaker, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate issue surrounding Adeosun's resignation from the office was trivial.

The senator said the southwest pushed out Kemi Adeosun

Source: Facebook

Ndume went on to claim that there was a lot of media hype over the allegation at the time.

His words:

"...the minister of finance was from the south-west until the south-west pushed her out because it was the media hype that pushed her out because of the trivial matter of her NYSC certificate."

The senator said this on Tuesday, May 3, in an interview with Channels TV where he opined that the north will benefit a lot if a southerner emerges as president in 2023.

In a publication by The Cable, Ndume was quoted to have said:

“Personally, I feel we will be better off with the president coming from the south. The current president comes from the north and if you look at it analytically, the south benefitted more. If the president comes from the south, we will benefit more just as we did previously during Jonathan’s administration.

“It pays the north more if there is a southern president. It pays the south when there is a northern president. When Buhari was appointed, the south benefitted more. They have the vice-president and the vice-president is so powerful because the president at one time handed over the country to him when he left – that was unprecedented."

